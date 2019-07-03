The Sainsbury’s Home coastal collection is really floating our boat

Have you already enjoyed your summer holiday this year? Do you still have a trip to look forward to, or are you planning a staycation – the weather, after all, is glorious at home?! Whatever’s on the agenda, you can keep that vacation vibe going with the just-released coastal collection from Sainsbury’s.

Inspired by our native shores, it’s awash with tranquil blues and coastal motifs, from crashing waves to conch shells. And these are our favourite picks.

Sainsbury’s Home coastal collection

Ahoy there, fans of seaside chic! This Sainsbury’s range won’t disappoint. The piece that immediately grabbed our attention is the painterly cushion, depicting waves crashing against a lighthouse. It would look a picture on a beige or blue linen sofa and that navy piping is an elegant touch.

Buy now: Oil Paint Scene Cushion 43x43cm, £12, Sainsbury’s Home

Then there’s the cheeky character on the table…

Buy now: Standing Bird Objet, £10, Sainsbury’s Home

Can we have a word in your shell-like about this cute conch? It will bring instant coastal charm to a mantelpiece, sideboard or table. And because it’s faux, you never need worry about watering it in a drought.

Buy now: Faux Floral Fossil Shell, £14, Sainsbury’s Home

This beautiful cloche is a unique way to introduce a coastal scene. What’s more, it lights up – we’d use it as a sweet night light in a child’s bedroom. A mini version is also available for £6.

Buy now: Large Lit Cloche, £16, Sainsbury’s Home

Looking for a mirror to pop into a small hallway or cloakroom? Sainsbury’s has your back. And its porthole shape subtly evokes the seaside.

Buy now: Round Hanging Mirror, £16, Sainsbury’s Home

This looks pretty enough without a picture… but it’s also an ideal mount for a holiday snap of the family.

Buy now: Wooden Photo Frame 4×6, £10, Sainsbury’s Home

This blanket is an extra-special bargain because it’s currently half price. You can find it in Sainsbury’s stores or online at sister site Argos.

Buy now: Check Blue throw, now £8, Argos

If you do like to be beside the seaside, this is most definitely the range for you!