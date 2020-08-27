Trending:

Forget a Birkin bag – this handbag toastie maker will satisfy your fashion and culinary dreams!

Lunch will never be the same again
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • If your WFH lunch have been feeling a bit dreary, perk them up again with the Salter Handbag Toastie Maker.

    Related: Lakeland can barely keep up with the demand for THIS kitchen gadget

    Salter has combined food and fashion with this cute little gadget. A handbag that opens to reveals a warm, crisp and oozy cheese toastie? Sign us up now!

    The toastie maker has been designed to look just like a black quilted handbag, with elegant rose gold detailing. Even the heating-up light has been disguised as a sweet bow.

    handbag toastie maker 2

    The outside might be cuter than a Hello Kitty gift shop, but inside, this toastie maker is all business. It has two sandwich plates with space to make two toasted sandwiches at a time.

    It preheats in just three minutes and can reach temperatures of 200 degrees. So please be careful when eagerly reaching in for your finished toastie.

    However, the non-stick coating means that each sandwich should come out easily. As well as being easy to clean.

    To use, simply pick your filling – we like a simple cheese and tomato with added basil. But if you’re feeling fancy you can switch that up with mozzarella, parma ham and sundried tomatoes for a treat.

    Arrange the filling between two slices of bread. Sliced bread works best in our experience to form those perfect triangle pockets of cheesy goodness.

    handbag toastie maker 1

     

    Then simply pop in the toastie maker, close the lid and clip it shut and wait a few minutes. Trust us, after discovering the art of a good toastie, you might never want to return to Pret again.

    Buy now: Salter toastie maker, £14.99, Studio

    The handbag-style toastie maker is designed to be compact. It has a carry handle so that it can be tucked away in a cupboard until your next toastie craving.

    It is currently available from Amazon for £29.99. Or if you act fast you can snap it up for £14.99 at Studio.co.uk.

    Related: Wilko is selling a kitchen in a box for just £45! Perfect for students heading back to university

    Will you be adding a high fashion twist to your lunchtime?

    All the latest from Ideal Home