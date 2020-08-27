We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your WFH lunch have been feeling a bit dreary, perk them up again with the Salter Handbag Toastie Maker.

Salter has combined food and fashion with this cute little gadget. A handbag that opens to reveals a warm, crisp and oozy cheese toastie? Sign us up now!

The toastie maker has been designed to look just like a black quilted handbag, with elegant rose gold detailing. Even the heating-up light has been disguised as a sweet bow.

The outside might be cuter than a Hello Kitty gift shop, but inside, this toastie maker is all business. It has two sandwich plates with space to make two toasted sandwiches at a time.

It preheats in just three minutes and can reach temperatures of 200 degrees. So please be careful when eagerly reaching in for your finished toastie.

However, the non-stick coating means that each sandwich should come out easily. As well as being easy to clean.

To use, simply pick your filling – we like a simple cheese and tomato with added basil. But if you’re feeling fancy you can switch that up with mozzarella, parma ham and sundried tomatoes for a treat.

Arrange the filling between two slices of bread. Sliced bread works best in our experience to form those perfect triangle pockets of cheesy goodness.

Then simply pop in the toastie maker, close the lid and clip it shut and wait a few minutes. Trust us, after discovering the art of a good toastie, you might never want to return to Pret again.

The handbag-style toastie maker is designed to be compact. It has a carry handle so that it can be tucked away in a cupboard until your next toastie craving.

