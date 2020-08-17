We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve just moved house or are looking to kit your kid out for their first year at university Wilko has got you covered with this genius Wilko Kitchen in a box.

Moving somewhere new is stressful enough without the obligatory trawl round the shops to kit your new kitchen out. Luckily, Wilko has taken the stress out of that task by filling a handy storage box with all the kitchen essentials you could need.

Wilko is one of our favourite one-stop shops for affordable homeware. Their shelves are bursting with practical kitchen supplies, to lovely ornaments to add a finishing touch to your bedroom. However, with this new bundle, they have outdone themselves.

With just one click you’ll be the proud owner of an entire dinner set, not to mention all the cookware you could need to whip up dinner. But the best part is, the whole bundle will cost you £45! Talk about a bargain.

The box comes with a white dinner set for four people, including bowls, side plates and large plates. It also includes six hi-ball glasses, cutlery and wine bottle opener to finish setting the table.

For pulling your dinner together, there is a 36×25 cm oven tray, medium-sized chopping board, a saucepan and frying pan. There is also a slotted spoon, turner, wooden spatula, masher, tin opener, wooden spoon and a pack of tea towels.

The entire kit fits inside a storage box. If you’re a student or have a shared kitchen can either keep it all inside the box in you designated cupboard. However, if you’re lucky enough to be the proud owner of a new kitchen, it can be repurposed as extra storage.

Buy now: Kitchen in a box, £45, Wilko

Order online for click and collect or home delivery to avoid disappoint by missing out on it in stores.

