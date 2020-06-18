We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever wondered how long would it take to save for a celebrity home? From Ed Sheeran’s sprawling estate to J Lo’s luxury home, tap warehouse has created a tool to work out how long you’d need to save for a deposit. Trust us when we say, it could take a while.

Assuming the average brit was putting aside 15 per cent of their salary. Here is just a snapshot of how long it would take to save up for these incredible celebrity homes.

How long would it take to save for a celebrity home?

The Beckhams

The Beckhams are one of the UK’s favourite celebrity families. However, you’ll be saving for quite a while to live in one of their luxury homes. They have property all over the world, including Miami, London and the Cotswolds.

To afford their £31 million home in Holland Park, the average Brit, on a salary of £24,897, would have to save up for 2,020 for a 20 per cent deposit.

Jennifer Lopez

She might still be Jenny from the block. But with a net worth of £311 million, the biggest difference is now she can buy the whole block.

The singing and acting sensation has enough money to buy 1,325 average UK homes. That’s if she ever wanted to trade in her LA mansion and infinity pool.

To save up for a deposit J Lo’s home it would take an everyday brit around 1,433 years.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s sprawling estate is about the size of a village. It could fit nearly 955 average-sized UK homes on the site. Not only does it have two farmhouses and a treehouse, but it even has its own pub!

The estate cost £3.7 million, meaning it would only take £241 years for the average Brit to save up. Compared to The Beckham’s home that’s no time at all.

Jamie Oliver

The famous chef’s country mansion is home his wife and five children. Situated on a 70-acre estate, it includes seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a swimming pool and indoor treehouse. We bet you’d never have guessed that from the families taste for rustic decor.

But while Jamie Oliver’s home might appear humble on Instagram, it would take the average Brit 391 years to save a deposit for the £6 million home.

Are you intrigued to find out how long it would take you to save up for your favourite celebrities homes? Simply input your salary into this interactive tool.

I think it’s safe to say we won’t be moving into the Beckham’s house anytime soon.