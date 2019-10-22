Scarlett Moffat won our hearts as the Queen of the Jungle when she appeared and one the sixteenth series of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2016.

If her home is anything to go by its seems the jungle continues to hold a soft spot in the former Gogglebox star’s heart. Fans were given a peek into the starlets guest bedroom on Instagram as Scarlett Moffat hosted a ‘Welcome to my crib’ style video, and there was one detail in the room that fans were obsessed with.

‘It’s got an animal-themed giraffe, an animal-themed wall, a little Tody tiger, and the piece de resistance of this room is the black plush velvet bed,’ says Scarlett in the video.

Although the bed may have been the piece de resistance, it was Scarlett’s framed animal paper that caught people attention. Fans were commenting:

‘Omg where is that wallpaper from 😍’

‘Where is that wallpaper from? One of my twins is giraffe mad and would love some of this!!’

‘Where is this wallpaper from please?’

Scarlett Moffat hasn’t confirmed where the wallpaper came from, but it looks like it is the Safari Frames Wallpaper from World of Wallpaper.

She confessed in the video, that while it was technically the guest room, it was also where she slept when her policeman boyfriend was working nights so he could escape her snoring. However, it seems that the guest room isn’t the only room Scarleet has gone a bit wild with.

There are plenty of animal touches throughout Scarlett’s home, why don’t we take a look around the rest of the house?

Scarlett Moffatt’s house

Bedroom

Scarlett Moffatt’s bedroom is a monochrome dream. The floor is covered with a cowhide print rug, tying neatly in with the black upholstered bed and black chandlier.

However the rest of the room is a study in white, with even a pristing white record player on display.

Living Room

True to her Gogglebox roots the living room is complete with a stunning TV in prime position for Scarlett and her boyfriend to snuggle up in front off. The room has been kept minimal with a silver coffee table and pink sofa. And is that another animal themed rug we spy?

Hallway

Scarlett Moffat’s hallway might not have a wild theme, but she still managed to sneak in an animal in the form of an adorable Chihuahua cushion. The star has stuck with her monochrome colour scheme, with a box of black and white roses and a dark velvet armchair to perch on.

Are you a fan of Scarlett Moffat’s animal crazy home?