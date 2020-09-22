We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Seasonal sales offer the perfect time to get kitchen projects off the ground. Anything that makes this big investment all the more affordable is well worthwhile. We’re specifically talking about the B&Q kitchen sale that is on right now, offering savings on kitchen fittings.

At the end of last year we brought you news of B&Q being voted the cheapest place to buy a new kitchen, that’s value for money, according to industry experts. And right now thanks to a seasonal sale offering 20 per cent off – it’s even more affordable than ever to refresh kitchens.

It’s a great time to treat your home to a revamped kitchen, just in time for Christmas.

For those that have realised their kitchen is in need of more durable worktops, that double up as desks, or stylish taps that look great while washing hands relentlessly and sinks built to withstand the aftermath of family feasts, B&Q’s offer of 20 per cent off will be very welcome.

The price reduction includes worktops, sinks and taps when you spend £2,500 or more on a kitchen purchase in store. Any savings off such a high ticket purchase, such as kitchens, will certainly hit the right spot with homeowners looking to budget.

Buy now: GoodHome 38mm Berberis Gloss White Star Effect Laminate Square Edge Kitchen Worktop, L300cm, (WAS £138) NOW £110, B&Q

To determine how affordable B&Q kitchens are Kitchen Compare has been tracking and comparing the prices, quality, installation services and finance deals on like-for-like kitchens across all major British retailers throughout the year. And based on its findings, you’ll get a better deal at B&Q than you would at rivals IKEA, Homebase and Magnet.

Video Of The Week

Other brands taken into account include big names like Wren and Wickes. Yet B&Q still came out on top. Meaning the full price kitchen refit is still the best value for money, the savings on the fixtures and fittings helps add even more value to the purchase.

The sale is also offering the same 20 per cent off bathroom furniture, toilets, basins and baths. Offer will run from 18th September until 5th October.