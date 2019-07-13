Baby Hinch has inspired a new crafting trend – Mum has downed her mop

Rebecca Knight

Mrs Hinch is more commonly known for the cleaning revolution she launched across the nation. Thanks to her videos and Instagram posts, soon everyone was ‘hinching’ with a Minky and Zoflora. That was if they could get a hold of them.

Now Mrs Hinch is stepping away from ‘The Pink Stuff’ and fuelling a whole new trend. To be more exact Baby Hinch, who was born earlier this month, is sparking the new trend – sewing baby toys.

Sewing baby toys

Hello Hinchers… Mr Hinch here. Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong. For once, I am completely lost for words. All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all. I know you’ll understand that we’ll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble. I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son. Ronnie, our darling boy, we love you more than we ever knew possible 💙 Henry, time to be the best big brother ever my boy 💙 Soph… your three handsomes love you and I am so so proud of you ♥️

In preparation for her little one, Mrs Hinch posted shots of her making a tiny blue bear on Instagram. The cleaning guru documented her first attempted at making something from scratch with a mini sewing machine.

She commented on a photo of the finished baby toy: ‘I know it’s so bad. But it’s my first ever time on a sewing machine and the first thing I’ve ever made from scratch! I will always keep this… you have to start somewhere.’

We’ve already seen the incredible impact of the Mrs Hinch effect on cleaning supplies, but now it has branched into the crafting world. At leading craft retailer, Hobbycraft, there has been a boom in searches for sewing baby toy projects.

Sales of sewing machines have increased with over 500 being purchased in the last month. Sales of toy filling have also soared since the end of May with over 8,000 bags being sold.

However, it was the project tutorials on hobby crafts blog that really soared. Their 50 sewing projects for beginners had 3.2K views in just one week.

Sewing baby toys 2

If you’re a Hinch fan and looking to get in on the sewing baby toys action, but like the new mum you have no sewing experience, Hobbycraft has you covered. Every sewing machine you purchase from the store comes with a free Sewing Machine Driving Test and in-store classes and workshops.

Experts will be on hand to help even the most nervous of beginners master the basics. Even experienced sewers can benefit from the opportunity to brush up on their skills.

Like Mrs Hinch says, no matter how bad you think your first attempt is, you have to start somewhere.

Will you be adding sewing to your hobby list?

