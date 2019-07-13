Mrs Hinch is more commonly known for the cleaning revolution she launched across the nation. Thanks to her videos and Instagram posts, soon everyone was ‘hinching’ with a Minky and Zoflora. That was if they could get a hold of them.

Now Mrs Hinch is stepping away from ‘The Pink Stuff’ and fuelling a whole new trend. To be more exact Baby Hinch, who was born earlier this month, is sparking the new trend – sewing baby toys.

Sewing baby toys

In preparation for her little one, Mrs Hinch posted shots of her making a tiny blue bear on Instagram. The cleaning guru documented her first attempted at making something from scratch with a mini sewing machine.

She commented on a photo of the finished baby toy: ‘I know it’s so bad. But it’s my first ever time on a sewing machine and the first thing I’ve ever made from scratch! I will always keep this… you have to start somewhere.’

We’ve already seen the incredible impact of the Mrs Hinch effect on cleaning supplies, but now it has branched into the crafting world. At leading craft retailer, Hobbycraft, there has been a boom in searches for sewing baby toy projects.

Sales of sewing machines have increased with over 500 being purchased in the last month. Sales of toy filling have also soared since the end of May with over 8,000 bags being sold.

However, it was the project tutorials on hobby crafts blog that really soared. Their 50 sewing projects for beginners had 3.2K views in just one week.

If you’re a Hinch fan and looking to get in on the sewing baby toys action, but like the new mum you have no sewing experience, Hobbycraft has you covered. Every sewing machine you purchase from the store comes with a free Sewing Machine Driving Test and in-store classes and workshops.

Experts will be on hand to help even the most nervous of beginners master the basics. Even experienced sewers can benefit from the opportunity to brush up on their skills.

Like Mrs Hinch says, no matter how bad you think your first attempt is, you have to start somewhere.

Will you be adding sewing to your hobby list?