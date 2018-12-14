It's full of her top tips

Are you a self-confessed ‘Hincher’? Then we have some news that might make your Christmas. Our house-proud heroine has just announced that she’s releasing book full of cleaning tips. We’re already dusting off our bookcases in anticipation!

The news has just been posted on Instagram, though annoyingly for anyone hoping to add the book to their Christmas wish lists, it won’t be out until next April 2019. However, it is available for preorder. You’ll just have to be patient!

This Morning regular Mrs Hinch – AKA Sophie Hinchliffe – announced the news by posting an image of a proof copy of the Hinch Yourself Happy on her immaculate kitchen worktop. Alongside some equally smart sponges, of course!

‘Now I know a lot of you have noticed that I’ve been going into London quite a bit lately,’ says Sophie. ‘And that’s because I’ve been working on something very special with Penguin, which I’m SO excited about. I now have my own book! Me! Soph! Mrs Hinch!! What the! I can’t even believe it!’

The 28-year-old hairdresser is clearly thrilled to become an author, and her excitement is infectious! ‘I never dreamed that I’d have my own book one day Hinchers, and here it is,’ she enthuses. ‘I’m so nervous and excited all at the same time because I’ve worked so hard on it, and I hope you’ll all love it as much as I do.

‘I get a lot of questions about me and my life and this book covers it all. From everything you need to know about all things Hinching, to chapters dedicated to everything you could ever possibly want to know about Mrs Hinch. I’ve put a lot of me into this book and I hope you enjoy it!’

Fans will be just as happy to here that Mrs Hinch is planning a book tour to promote the sure-to-be bestseller. So you’ll be able to meet her and perhaps get a few extra cleaning tips into the bargain.

We’ll see you in the queue!