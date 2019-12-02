Not only do these candles burn just like any other candle, releasing the most delicious scent, you can eat them too. Yes, you read that right. It’s an edible candle you can eat.

You are most likely now pulling the same face we did, one of pure confusion – asking how and why you’d eat a candle.

First up the most important thing to state is that this is NOT a regular wax candle, it’s an edible version made from a mixture of coconut oil and raw cocoa butte​r.

So that’s the how. As for the why…why not?

Smith & Sinclair’s edible candles

The £15 edible candles are back for a second year, after selling out in less than two hours last year! The Smith & Sinclair candles come in two fabulous flavours of Spiced Orange and Peppermint.

The ingredients of coconut oil and raw cocoa butte​r mean both flavours are 100 per cent vegan.

‘Smith & Sinclair is on a mission to make Christmas more fun,’ explains Emile Sinclair, Head of Innovation for Smith & Sinclair.

‘We are delighted to be launching our edible candles once again. They captured the nation’s imagination last year and we’ve had a waiting list that’s grown all year round of people wanting to hear about the product making a comeback.’

Buy now: Spiced Orange Edible Candle, £15, Smith & Sinclair

She goes on to say. ”The products are completely different to anything else on the market. We have no doubt the unique selling point will get people talking about the festive candle they can drink!’

The limited edition edible candles are predicted to sell-out fast once again – and once they’re gone, they’re GONE!

Smith & Sinclair are famed for thinking ‘outside the bottle’. The award-winning brand has been coined the ‘Willy Wonka for adults’ thanks its innovate confectionery offering.

The brand is committed to making sweets more fun for adults with unique creations. The award-winning Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies and the Edible Glitter Glitter Dust.