We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Robinson has shared a simple wallpaper trick she swears by to make a small living room feel bigger. Speaking exclusively to Ideal Home the interior designer and presenter of Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson, explained why a fine-lined print is perfect for a small space.

Creative small living room ideas can really maximise a tiny room. If you usually shy away from the idea of wallpaper, Sophie is here to change your mind.

Sophie Robinson’s small living room wallpaper tip

‘With a small room, I’d put a patterned wallpaper up,’ Sophie begins. ‘And I know that’s counterintuitive, but sometimes patterns create more depth.’

The Great Indoors podcast’s co-host recommends something trailing, such as a lovely floral or botanical print. ‘I’ve got quite a small kitchen and I’ve got wrapped wall-to-wall wallpaper in there,’ she shares.

‘And everybody says it makes the room feel bigger because your eye travels through the pattern and beyond.’ Sophie makes the point that painting a small room a pale colour can still leave you with an uninspiring space.

‘Small rooms need a bit of punch,’ she says. But there’s a balance to strike, as a small living room wouldn’t suit anything too in your face. We’d definitely avoid anything too blocky or bold.

Instead, Sophie suggests ‘a lovely delicate wallpaper with a fine-lined print’ to open up the space. The good news is with a small space you don’t need too many rolls of wallpaper either, so it’s a win-win.

‘Do all the walls. This isn’t a feature wall thing – all the walls so that you get that full immersive feel,’ she says.

Video Of The Week

Feeling inspired? Check out the latest wallpaper trends for 2022 to see what kind of prints you gravitate towards.

We think a delicate floral print in uplifting hues would be a fabulous way to update your home and inject some spring home decor into your space. It adds a touch of nature while also creating the illusion of depth.

Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson airs Wednesday at 7pm on Channel 5.