The LEGO Group unveils the Twelve Rebuilds of Christmas for this year’s decorations at The Savoy. A total of 372,931 bricks, and 2,200 man hours have gone in to taking the song lyrics and turning them into ‘The Twelve Rebuilds of Christmas’. From a Dragon Shaped LEGO Christmas Tree to a Princess Rocket Castle this is one Christmas display LEGO fans will not want to miss.

For inspiration each line of the classic Christmas carol has been re-imagined through the eyes of a child. Instead of Five Gold Rings and a Partridge in a Pear Tree, this year carol singers will be singing about Santa’s New Wheels and a Dragon Shaped Christmas Tree.

The building bricks spectacular, unveiled today, is open to the public until 3rd January 2020.

LEGO Christmas display at The Savoy

‘With their motto ‘Only the best is good enough’, The LEGO Group is the perfect partner for us as we gear up to a festive season here at The Savoy, ‘ explains Ian Kidd, Hotel Manager at The Savoy.

He goes on to say the displays are set to, ‘delight and inspire both our grown-up and little guests alike. We’ve been blown away by the incredible creativity and passion brought to the table by the LEGO brick designers and are excited to able reveal the decorations for all to enjoy.’

The Twelve Days of Christmas re-imagined song lyrics

On the 1st rebuild of Christmas, Santa built for me… A Dragon Shaped Christmas Tree

On the 2nd rebuild of Christmas, oh what did I see…? A Princess Rocket Castle

On the 3rd rebuild of Christmas, dressed elegantly… A Tea Drinking Lion

On the 4th rebuild of Christmas, ready to sight-see… A Shark Land-Exploring

On the 5th rebuild of Christmas, a sleigh ride urgency… Santa’s New Wheels

On the 6th rebuild of Christmas, a fishy mystery… A Catfish A-Purring

On the 7th rebuild of Christmas, revenge of the veggies… Carrots Rabbit Chasing

On the 8th rebuild of Christmas, bananas fell from trees… Monkey Workers Peeling

On the 9th rebuild of Christmas, a treehouse residency… Little Trees a’ Living

On the 10th rebuild of Christmas, a trunk delivery… Elephant Water-Hosing

On the 11th rebuild of Christmas, a graffiti fun party… People Palace Painting

On the 12th rebuild of Christmas, build with generosity… Build to Give

The LEGO Dragon Shaped Christmas Tree

It’s the year of the dragon – with Edgar being the star of the John Lewis advert and now this statuesque creation. Throughout the festive period guests will be greeted in the foyer by this spectacular dragon shaped Christmas Tree. Made of 150,000 bricks and taking 600 man hours to build this 430 kg festive fire-breather is dressed to impress.

The LEGO Princess Rocket Castle

A spaceship spectacular like no other has blasted into The Savoy to join the celebrations. The Princess Rocket Castle is manned by a space exploring princess, who’s left her fairy-tale behind to travel the galaxy in a rocket castle.

‘We are excited to be partnering with The Savoy for this festive celebration,’ says Nicola Morgan-Hulme, Senior Brand Relations Manager at The LEGO Group.

‘As part of our Rebuild the World campaign, this partnership is designed to inspire people of all ages to unleash their creativity and explore the limitlessness of their imagination through play. We hope the Twelve Rebuilds of Christmas will truly inspire people to rebuild the importance of creativity this festive season.’

Video Of The Week

The LEGO Group has partnered with The Savoy this Christmas to offer workshops where visitors can join LEGO Certified Professionals to help build festive decorations. For every decoration built and shared using #BuildToGive The LEGO Group will donate a product to a child in need. Within hospitals, children’s homes and under-served communities this Christmas. The workshop details are as follows:

Date: Sunday 1st December 2019, 11am – 4pm and Sunday 15th December: 11am – 4pm

Price: Free spaces must be reserved here

Feeling inspired to recreate the LEGO look, on a smaller scale?