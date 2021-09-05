Inside a Shrewsbury townhouse filled with period charm galore

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This stunning Shrewsbury townhouse is situated in St Alkmond’s Square within the loop of the River Severn and is now up for sale. The house is thought to date back to the late 16th century in part, so there’s tons of historical features for those that like the charm of a period property, along with exposed timbers and deep sash windows.

Having been sympathetically restored, the townhouse features four floors, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

St Alkmond’s Square exterior

Outside, the house has an attractive and elegant look to it, with pastel-coloured window-frames and gold hardware on the front door. It’s deceptively spacious inside, as you’ll see…

Living room

You’ll find two principal reception rooms on the ground floor, with the sitting room at the front of the house. Not only that, but upstairs, one of the bedrooms is such a great size, that it could easily be used as another seating area.

In this room, there are plenty of comfy armchairs, and the gold gilt-framed picture and ornate clock add a reminder as to the age of the property.

Kitchen

A fitted kitchen/breakfast room has been kitted out with neutral-coloured cabinetry and plenty of kitchen storage ideas. There’s direct access out onto a walled courtyard, so you could bake away with the door open in the summer.

Dining room

Small dining room ideas can be needed in homes like this, where it’s not the largest of rooms, but there’s still plenty of room for a family to enjoy mealtimes. We’re slightly in love with all that exposed timber, too, which adds a real richness and warmth to the space.

You can’t see them here, but there are also stairs that go down to a full-height converted cellar that is currently utilised as a home office.

Bedroom

On the first floor, you’ll find two bedrooms, one of which enjoys a view out over St Alkmund’s church. Then, on the second floor, you’ll find the other two bedrooms.

We like the simplicity of this room – although the bed frame is ornate, its white colourway means it blends in with the decor seamlessly, while pale duck-egg patterned curtains help soften the feel of the room.

Bathroom

There are two bathrooms in the house, but this one is the one for us, with a claw-foot roll-top bath that looks like the perfect spot for relaxing in after a hard day and lots of bathroom ideas like the little display shelf and separate storage cupboard.

Interested to find out more about St Alkmond’s Square? You’ll find it up for sale at £550,000 with Strutt & Parker.

