Welcome to St Mary’s Grove house, an outstanding 4-bed property remodelled to an exquisitely high standard throughout by the current homeowners.
The use of space and contemporary designs throughout has created a versatile and stylish family house.
A large open-plan kitchen diner and a master bedroom on the second floor provide the real wow factor in this stunning home
Exterior
In the much sought-after London borough of Chiswick, this house resides on an idyllic tree-lined residential street. We love the original tiled path, that leads to a beautifully presented entrance porch.
Open-plan kitchen
The hallway leads straight through to an incredibly impressive open-plan kitchen. The clever use of glass roof panels allows for privacy while at the same time flooding the room with plenty of natural light. A generous central island anchors the kitchen elements of the space.
While large decorative lettering clearly zones the dining are of the open-plan kitchen space.
The herringbone-style flooring adds a stylish finish to this practical family room.
Master bedroom
The master bedroom is a room filled with triumphant design elements. From the wall on the movable tread to built-in storage and the statement skylight windows, it’s an incredibly creative use of space.
The wall can be moved to allow the room to be reconfigured, creating a fluid layout. It acts as a clever barrier to zone off the en-suite bathroom.
En-suite bathroom
The sloping ceilings are no problem for this clever loft conversion. A shower is housed at one end under the sloping roof, with a bath sitting prominently in the middle of another.
Multiple skylights provide plenty of natural light, creating the ideal revitalising bathroom environment.
Garden
The modern glass extension adds a contemporary feel to the period property. The sliding doors provide a seamless transition to the outdoor space, which includes a sizeable patio – perfect for entertain.
This stunning house is currently on the market with Savills, with a £1.8million asking price. We can but dream.
Above all else this house is a brilliant source of inspiration for anyone dreaming of renovation work.