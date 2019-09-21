Welcome to St Mary’s Grove house, an outstanding 4-bed property remodelled to an exquisitely high standard throughout by the current homeowners.

The use of space and contemporary designs throughout has created a versatile and stylish family house.

A large open-plan kitchen diner and a master bedroom on the second floor provide the real wow factor in this stunning home

Exterior

In the much sought-after London borough of Chiswick, this house resides on an idyllic tree-lined residential street. We love the original tiled path, that leads to a beautifully presented entrance porch.

Open-plan kitchen

The hallway leads straight through to an incredibly impressive open-plan kitchen. The clever use of glass roof panels allows for privacy while at the same time flooding the room with plenty of natural light. A generous central island anchors the kitchen elements of the space.

While large decorative lettering clearly zones the dining are of the open-plan kitchen space.

The herringbone-style flooring adds a stylish finish to this practical family room.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom is a room filled with triumphant design elements. From the wall on the movable tread to built-in storage and the statement skylight windows, it’s an incredibly creative use of space.

The wall can be moved to allow the room to be reconfigured, creating a fluid layout. It acts as a clever barrier to zone off the en-suite bathroom.

En-suite bathroom

The sloping ceilings are no problem for this clever loft conversion. A shower is housed at one end under the sloping roof, with a bath sitting prominently in the middle of another.

Multiple skylights provide plenty of natural light, creating the ideal revitalising bathroom environment.

Garden

The modern glass extension adds a contemporary feel to the period property. The sliding doors provide a seamless transition to the outdoor space, which includes a sizeable patio – perfect for entertain.

This stunning house is currently on the market with Savills, with a £1.8million asking price. We can but dream.

Above all else this house is a brilliant source of inspiration for anyone dreaming of renovation work.