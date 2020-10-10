We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This impressive abode is thought to have once been Sting’s London home. According to the current owners, the historic townhouse was the former residence of the music legend and his wife Trudie Styler. They lived there for a period of two years, renting it while renovating a property nearby

The elegant Grade-II Listed Georgian mansion in Westminster has come to market with leading estate agency Beauchamp Estates, on sale for £12,950,000.

Because it’s on the market, so we get to peek inside…

Exterior

Originally constructed in 1775, the townhouse offers accommodation over seven floors. Boasting a grand drawing room, contemporary kitchen, formal dining room, two roof terraces, lift and a private garden.

Kitchen

The kitchen’s a contemporary space, especially in comparison to the other rooms. With an island, opening onto a breakfast room, and a wine fridge – every little thing about this space is ideal for entertaining.

Living room

The townhouse’s elegant living room is on the ground floor. Featuring a historic green marble fireplace and very traditional style interiors. Three large, original sash windows overlook St James’s Park.

Master bedroom

What a master bedroom this is! The sheer size takes your breath away. The decor is pretty impressive too. From the delicate floral painted wall mural to the picturesque parquet flooring – it’s a dream. The grandeur of the room’s enhanced by ornate Rococo-style gold gilded furniture choices.

It’s not quite Fields of Gold, but it’s close!

The principal bedroom suite is dressed to perfection with its windows dressed with swags and tails. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow for views onto St James’s Park. A Juliet balcony and two reading nooks add an air of romance to the space.

Bathroom

The beautifully decorative notes of the bedroom continue through into a generous en-suite bathroom.

De do do do… you fancy living in this impressive house?