Rihanna’s former London home is on the market for a cool £32 million

The former London home of Rihanna, the globally renowned singer, songwriter and actress, is on the market. Following her return to the United States her former pad in the heart of London has been put up for sale for £32 million.

The incredible eight-bed, six bathroom mansion provides substantial accommodation over five floors. One of the most impressive aspects of the house is the sheer scale of entertaining space! Two entire floors of entertaining space, comprising of formal and casual dining rooms and a large family kitchen.

Exterior

The gated, double-fronted detached eight bedroom house on St John’s Wood Park provides 6,332 sq ft of immaculately presented interiors.

The music icon’s social media has led to wide reporting in the press of her living in the luxurious mansion. She’s said to have been her London base for the last 2.5 years. You might say she found love… and it definitely wasn’t in a hopeless place!

Kitchen

We love to imagine the songstress cooking up a storm in this impressive kitchen. The large fully fitted kitchen is open-plan with a central island, walk-in pantry, bar and separate wine storage.

Entertaining spaces

A central reception room spans the entire depth of the house, offer more than enough space to entertain in style – a quality that no doubt would have appealed greatly to Rihanna. The singer has shared many a snap of her in the impressive space…

The main reception room features an ample 12-seater dining table. This more formal dining area helps set the scene for hosting epic dinner parties.

Bedroom

This is just one of the eight bedrooms on offer, all as stylish as you’d expect. The impressive bedroom suite is on the first floor and includes the bedroom, an adjoining sitting room, twin dressing rooms and a main bathroom.

There are seven further bedrooms, two with en-suites, two with a shared ensuite and one with a separate shower room.

Bathroom

A bathroom fit for a popstar, who wouldn’t want to to get their glam on in this incredible bathroom.

‘This magnificent house on St John’s Wood Park is perfect for a music, business or political mogul’ says Gary Hersham, Founding Director of Beauchamp Estates. ‘It is one of the most important houses to come onto the market in the local area in recent years. It is an exceptional property with the garden floor and large garden superb for relaxation whilst the reception room on the raised ground floor is wonderful for big parties.’

The house is on the market with agents Beaumont Estates.

If only we had the money to live like Rihanna.