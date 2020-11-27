We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you making the most of the heat from your log burner? Probably not if you don’t have a fan. It’s the little known secret that many households are not aware of. A simple cost-effective woodburner stove fan holds the secret to more heat. And here’s how…

What is a stove fan? And why do I need one?

Having recently had the chimney swept a member of the Ideal Home team was given a little piece of advice to improve the heat quality from their log burner. The expert doing the job recommended a stove fan.

Due to the fact hot air rises, the majority of the heat generated from your log burner can be lost. Either up the chimney or directly towards the ceiling, meaning you are not feeling the full benefits of heat throughout the room.

By placing a simple fan on top of the burner, the heat produced is pushed out into the room in a more beneficial manner. Creating a gentle airflow, the fans motion helps to drive warm air further into the room. Creating a more even temperature throughout the living space.

The fan in question is massively energy efficient in more ways than one. First it’s heat powered, which means no batteries or electricity are required. Secondly it’s efficiency means you’ll likely burn less fuel to stay snug. And fear not, it’s practically silent – so you won’t hear it, but you will definitely feel it.

The team at Ideal Home can vouch, a stove fan is a game changer.