Professional wardrobe organisers The Style Sisters have revealed their top tip for making more space in your home with these DIY vacuum storage bags for clothes.

There are a lot of things we don’t like about lockdown. But finally having time to organise our wardrobe isn’t one of them.

If you are keen to create a little extra space in your home, Amanda Holden’s wardrobe organisers reveal that vacuum pack bags could be the answer. Writing for The Sun, The Style Sisters, Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington, revealed how to create vacuum storage bags using bin bags.

The super-organised pair recommended splitting your clothes into seasons, storing away any you won’t wear for the next few months.

‘This can be done by vacuum-packing items and hiding them away in a suitcase or storage boxes under the bed,’ they write.

However, picking up a pack of vacuum storage bags isn’t as easy as it was two weeks ago. However, Gemma and Charlotte revealed that if you have a bin bag and vacuum lying around, you won’t need to spend a penny of vacuum storage bags.

DIY vacuum storage bags for clothes

‘Fold bulky jumpers neatly into bin liners,’ they write. ‘Using a vacuum, wrap the top of the bin liner around the nozzle and turn on.’

‘This will suck the air out of the bag and shrink it so that your winter clothes will take up less space,’ Gemma and Charlotte explain. ‘Use bin liners to act as vacuum bags, and again use the same trick to shrink clothes in size and utilise more space for your bulky winter coats.’

In no time you will have a neatly organised wardrobe, without shelling out a penny on storage solutions.

For more tips on how to keep your wardrobe in tip-top condition, you can find The Style Sisters on Instagram. The duo from Essex regularly share tips and there wardrobe success stories with their 149,000 followers.

They have helped stars such as Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Vogue Williams overhaul their wardrobes.

Will you be trying out their storage bag trick?