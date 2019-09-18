You probably don’t give much thought to your hangers, picking them up cheaply at IKEA or for free at M&S. However, according to wardrobe gurus the Style Sisters your choice of hanger is crucial for a tidy and organised wardrobe.

The Style Sister are Essex’s answer to Marie Kondo. Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington have made a career out of transforming celeb ‘floordrobes’ into wardrobes that would make even Mrs Hinch jealous.

They have detoxed celebrity wardrobes from Amanda Holden to Gemma Collins, so it would be fair to say they know a thing or two about choosing the best hangers for the job.

On This Morning they shared their top tips for an insta-worthy wardrobe, including the amazon hangers they swear by. They explained that when it comes to a full wardrobe detox, after sorting through your clothes, the next step is changing the hangers.

‘These velvet slimline ones are our go-to,’ the Style Sisters explained. ‘We can’t do a wardrobe without them.’

Buy now: AmazonBasics velvet suit hangers pack of 30, £14.99, amazon

The slim Amazon hangers come in backs of 30 for £14.99 or 50 for £18.99. The grey velvet with notched shoulders will help to prevent even the most slippery of slip dresses falling off.

However, the biggest bonus they offer which has made them a must-have for the duo is their ultra-slim profile. The Style Sisters explained that this allows you to maximise the space in your wardrobe. Great news for your large collection of dresses and coats.

If you’ve had a good clear out and changed the hangers but are still struggling for space the Style Sisters suggest turning the hanger around.

‘Once you’ve worn something, turn the hanger around to put it back in,’ they explain. ‘So after six months you can review your wardrobe, and if you still have items hanging that way you can see you haven’t worn it and you can reassess.’

Are you planning a wardrobe overhaul this weekend?