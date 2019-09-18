Trending:

Rebecca Knight

You probably don’t give much thought to your hangers, picking them up cheaply at IKEA or for free at M&S. However, according to wardrobe gurus the Style Sisters your choice of hanger is crucial for a tidy and organised wardrobe.

The Style Sister are Essex’s answer to Marie Kondo. Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington have made a career out of transforming celeb ‘floordrobes’ into wardrobes that would make even Mrs Hinch jealous.

They have detoxed celebrity wardrobes from Amanda Holden to Gemma Collins, so it would be fair to say they know a thing or two about choosing the best hangers for the job.

✨PLAYROOM BEFORE & AFTER✨ We had the pleasure of detox and organising @noholdenback playroom a few weeks back and we couldn't be happier with how it turned out! Amanda recently had her beautiful home renovated so toys had been boxed up and needed to be reorganised into the new layout! We sourced beautiful storage boxes from @clasohlsonuk that fitted the room perfectly. Not only did they provide storage for toys they looked super stylish too! Both girls are at different ages so we wanted to divide the room so they had their own space, but still let the room flow. We created a study/art area and then every young girls dream a barbie section! We categorised the toys so we knew what we was working with and then worked the space so that it was functional and easy to find everything! We had two very happy girls that couldn't wait to use their new space 💗

On This Morning they shared their top tips for an insta-worthy wardrobe, including the amazon hangers they swear by. They explained that when it comes to a full wardrobe detox, after sorting through your clothes, the next step is changing the hangers.

‘These velvet slimline ones are our go-to,’ the Style Sisters explained. ‘We can’t do a wardrobe without them.’

Style-Sisters-1

Buy now: AmazonBasics velvet suit hangers pack of 30, £14.99, amazon 

The slim Amazon hangers come in backs of 30 for £14.99 or 50 for £18.99. The grey velvet with notched shoulders will help to prevent even the most slippery of slip dresses falling off.

However, the biggest bonus they offer which has made them a must-have for the duo is their ultra-slim profile. The Style Sisters explained that this allows you to maximise the space in your wardrobe. Great news for your large collection of dresses and coats.

style sisters 2

Image credit: Simon Whitmore

If you’ve had a good clear out and changed the hangers but are still struggling for space the Style Sisters suggest turning the hanger around.

‘Once you’ve worn something, turn the hanger around to put it back in,’ they explain. ‘So after six months you can review your wardrobe, and if you still have items hanging that way you can see you haven’t worn it and you can reassess.’

Are you planning a wardrobe overhaul this weekend?

