Best sun loungers 2021: luxury recliners and garden daybeds

On the lookout for the best sun loungers? Whether you’re sipping Pimms in the garden, getting your nose stuck into a good book or dozing off under the shade of a tree, you’ll want to do it in style and comfort this summer.
Get ready for the sunshine with our round-up of the best sun loungers. Plus the most affordable outdoor recliners and decadent garden daybeds.
We know finding in-stock garden furniture is a challenge this year. That’s why we’re doing the hard work for you by sourcing the most stylish and comfortable sun lounging options.
The ideas on our list are either in stock now or have the shortest lead times available. That way as soon as the sunshine hits you’ll be ready to get into the garden and soak up some rays!
If you’re looking for more outdoor furniture ideas then be sure to read our guide to the best garden furniture, otherwise, read on to find the best sun lounger for you.
How to choose a sun lounger
There are lots of sun lounger options available and the prices can differ considerably! So what should you be looking out for when choosing?
Storage. Most manufacturers will recommend storing a sun lounger under cover during the winter so consider how much storage space you have. If space is tight a foldable sun lounger is a good option.
Wheels. If you know that you’ll want to move your sun lounger around a lot to follow the sun then a wheeled option will make life easier. Also be sure to check the weight as a lightweight option will be easier to manoeuvre.
Comfort. Unless you opt for a fabric-backed option then you’ll probably want padded cushions to make your sun lounger more comfortable. See if cushions are included in the price or if you’ll need to purchase separately.
The best sun loungers of 2021
Hurghada Folding Sun Lounger
There's a lot to like about this affordable sun lounger. A lightweight frame with quick-drying fabric seating, adjustable backrest, and a folding design for easy storage all nail comfort and practicality.
Even better, the black, white, taupe, khaki and terracotta colour options ensure you'll be relaxing in style.
Dimensions:H49 x W51 x L174cm
Hurghada Sun Lounger, £87, Maisons Du Monde
Antalya Sun Lounger on Wheels
You can dream you're soaking up the rays on a Greek island with this luxe-look minimalist sun lounger.
For the ultimate manoeuvrability, rolling wheels make chasing the sun that bit easier.
Dimensions: H83 x W72 x L203cm
Antalya Sun Lounger, £289, Maisons Du Monde
Talia Sun Lounger Set
There's room for two with this double sun lounger and table set.
Classic with a contemporary twist, the graphite frame is softened by woven rope sides and 'hydrophobic' water-resistant cushions.
Dimensions:W70 x L200cm
Talia Sun Lounger Set, £1745, Moda
Wooden Sun Lounger on Wheels
Made from teak-finished acacia wood this wooden sun lounger wouldn't look out of place in a 5-star resort.
You will probably want to add some padding for extra comfort, but we love this classic yet contemporary style.
Dimensions:H30 x W68 x L200cm
Wooden Sun Lounger, £432, Maisons Du Monde
Stockholm Garden Sunlounger Set
Made from high-strength aluminium and topped with weatherproof cushions in a soft-touch charcoal fabric, this sun lounger set provides comfortable reclining for two.
Removable cushions - with their own removable covers for easy cleaning - mean you can quickly dodge any spring showers.
Dimensions:H29 x W70 x L210cm
Stockholm Sun Lounger Set, £999, Barker and Stonehouse
Turin Daybed or Sunlounger Set
For the ultimate in outdoor relaxation you can't beat the decadence - and versatility - of this acacia wood daybed.
Comprised of two separate daybeds and a matching side table, this set is designed to be pushed together to create one luxurious sprawling space.
Dimensions:Chair H80 x W90 x D68cm, Footstool H42 x W87 x D58cm
Turin Daybed Set, £1150, Cox & Cox
Amezza Acacia & Canvas Lounge Chair
If you don't mind the fact that you won't be able to lay on your front, then this lounge deckchair is a great alternative to a traditional sun lounger.
The acacia wood frame and canvas seat has an integral footrest to elevate your legs into the optimum position for relaxation. And it's a good price. Lovely.
Dimensions:H87 x W69 x L148cm
Amezza Lounge Chair, £99, La Redoute
Outdoor Sun Lounger Fabric
For super easy maintenance this cushioned sun lounger uses the same fabric that's employed in luxury yacht furnishings, meaning it can be left outside all year round.
Upholstery is UV fade-resistant and guaranteed against the elements, whilst the open-cell foam in the comfortable padding allows air to circulate freely. That means after a downpour the cushions can dry within an hour if the sun comes back out. Sound like a British summer to us!
Dimensions:H86 x W75 x L208cm
Allure Sun Lounger, £689, Maze
Nantucket Rattan Garden Chair
Nothing says summer in an English country garden like a rattan armchair, and this natural rattan garden chair with footstool is ideal for laidback lounging.
The chair back adjusts to a position perfect for snoozing, and the wide armrests offer a comfortable resting spot to hold a book, or maybe a cocktail if the mood takes.
Dimensions:H107 x W78 x L132cm
Nantucket Rattan Garden Chair, £425, La Redoute
Hay Palissades Metal Sun Lounger
For a sun lounger that's as much garden sculpture as it is reclining seat, the Palissade chaise lounge from Danish brand Hay is an option you won't want to roll out of view when the summer season ends.
In a choice of olive green, anthracite or galvanised steel finish, the open metal slats make this almost-invisible structure blend pleasingly into the foliage.
For added comfort, a cushioned backrest and padded headrest are available separately - along with a wide variety of garden furniture for a cohesive outdoor look.
Dimensions:H107 x W78 x L132cm
Hay Palissade Sun Lounger, £675, Made in Design