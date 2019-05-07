With a slight frame and space for just two, this must-have seating can be found in living rooms across the country. While those without scour the web to find the perfect offering for their home.

And as online furniture retailer Swoon reports, demand for the romantically named loveseat is soaring. Sales are up a whopping 4379 per cent since last year, it seems no one wants to be left without.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Technically a small sofa, but cosier than a two-seater and more spacious than an armchair, are sales rising because we just can’t get enough of snuggling up with loved ones (albeit the cat)? Or is it because small space living is becoming more and more the norm? With my cupid’s arrow poised, I’d personally like to think its the former.

So with all these loved-up couples, desperately searching for the right petit piece to snuggle up together for a box-set sesh, Swoon have enlisted their in-house design team to feel the love and launch brand new designs in response to the demand.

Swoon’s May Loveseat

Buy now: May loveseat in Honey plush velvet, £849, Swoon

Shaped like a half-moon, with beautifully tapered legs and finished in a golden yellow velvet, this retro-style beauty offers a little nest of protection. It’s an ideal place to catch up on reading.

Swoon’s Berlin loveseat

Buy now: Berlin loveseat in Blossom house weave, £799, Swoon

The clean lines and tufted back of the Berlin will have you falling at her mid-Century-style feet. Plus she has a smaller armchair sized sister if you feel like you need a break from your other half.

Swoon’s Dallas love seat

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Dallas loveseat in emerald velvet, £1,149, Swoon

‘For the romantic at heart, the Dallas offers unrivalled comfort with feather fillers perfect for nesting in,’ says Sam Greig, Swoon Designer. ‘If it’s room constraints rather than romance that’s swaying your selection, choose designs with minimal arm width like this to maximise on space.’

Which one of these ‘Love-ly’ designs will have you sitting pretty?