There’s a sofa in every home, and it would seem more and more of them are now blue – as Sofa.com reveals it’s the most popular sofa colour of choice right now. While grey and beige remain popular as a ‘safe’ option, as our confidence with colour grows, there’s a new trend for bolder shades.

New research reveals Sofa.com’s best-selling colour isn’t pink. Or green. In all its glorious tones, blue is the most chosen shade among the brands top 10 most popular upholstery fabrics.

Sofa.com’s most popular sofa colour

Vanessa Hurley-Perera, Chief Product Officer at Sofa.com goes some way to explain the reason behind this growing trend. ‘The maximalism trend has continued well into 2019, and it doesn’t look like it’s going away.’

‘Customers are branching out from the neutral colour palette of greys and naturals that were so often chosen for sofas in the past. They are now incorporating more tones of blue and green.’

‘Our best-selling blues include Armour – a deep indigo tone. In clever smart velvet, with a stain repellent finish, it’s a perfect choice for family households. Our Prussian Blue cotton matt velvet has a deeper, more sumptuous pile and the blue is a little more regal in tone.’

‘The Midnight Blue is a beautiful brushed linen cotton, that’s both subtle and chic, and our wonderful Olive cotton velvet’s popular, too. It’s a more vibrant neutral that works beautifully with a number of colour palettes, giving rooms a fresh feel.’

Vanessa goes on to say, ‘We’ve found that more and more people are opting for darker navy hues and olive greens. Both add colour without overwhelming a room. Both rich colours create a canvas for layering cushions, whether they’re contrasting plains or bold patterns.’

What colour is your sofa? Have you been brave enough to embrace this bold hue in your home?