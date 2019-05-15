As part of the 100th anniversary celebrations there are lots of Tesco deals to be had! Today news reached us of Tesco adding hot tubs, TVs, paddleboards and luggage to the list of products with amazing price reductions.

Hots tubs are THE accessory for gardens right now, so this immediately caught our attention. No sooner had we finished writing about the Lidl bargain hot tub, we were alerted to this latest deal – which makes the Tesco version even cheaper.

Hottest Tesco deals of the week

CleverSpa hot tub – £120 off

Available in selected Tesco stores now, customers are able to save £120 on the CleverSpa Amalfi Inflatable Hot Tub. The price of the luxury garden spa, which seats four people, has now dropped to just £265 – from the original price of £385.

The CleverSpa hot tub features an integrated pump & heating system, which filters 1,880 litres per hour for cleaner water.A Soft-touch digital control panel and 110 Powerful massaging bubble jets. Plus a protective PVC groundsheet and a cushioned floor to provide comfortable seating for up to 4 adults. Oh and best of all, a 1 year manufacturer’s warranty for piece mind.

The CleverSpa Amalfi 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub is available in the UK exclusively at Tesco.

It’s not only the price that’s handsome on this hot tub, the stylish grey weave rope print design is too. Unlike the plain block colours that can look out of place in a beautiful garden, this contemporary design will feel right at home.

In stores now: CleverSpa Amalfi Hot Tub (WAS £385) now £265, Tesco

Floating with the outdoor theme the supermarket is offering a further 25 per cent discount off of hot tub accessories. An example is the cup holders, for people who want to enjoy a glass of bubbles while bathing in bubbles.

The deals are being sold in 488 larger Tesco stores nationwide, until the 27th or while stocks last.

Further Tesco deals launched this month, to celebrate 100 years of great value, include £90 off on SHARP Smart TVs. Also better than half price deals on American Tourister luggage, handy ahead of summer travels.

For outdoorsy types there’s a deal on 10FT paddleboards currently making a splash – half price off, now only £125 instead of £250.

We’ll keep you posted on any further deals, as and when we receive them. Check back with us soon!