It’s here, along with the sunshine and just in time for the weekend. We are of course talking about the long awaited arrival of the Lidl hot tub, to rival the likes of Aldi, B&M and Argos. In store this Sunday 19th May while stocks last, customers best be quick before the bargain pool sells out!

It was only a matter of time before the discount supermarket released news of a bargain hot tub, after all the others had already done so last month.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Whirlpool hot tub on offer at Lidl is just £249, compared to Aldi at £349! We predict a price war could commence on any further hot tub stocks, later this summer.

Question is, can you afford wait? It’s already such a good price, will it cost you more to wait? Decisions, decisions.

From box to garden in just six minutes, the assembly couldn’t be easier. An accompanying wired remote control allows users to inflate the whirlpool, control bubbles and adjust the temperature at the touch of a button.

Video Of The Week

The 118 dynamic air jets create 360 degree bubbles throughout the tub, creating the perfect place to sit back and enjoy a relaxing massage. The 700l capacity model comfortably seats 4, meaning you can chill with loved ones and friends in a bubbly fashion.

Using PTC heating technology the tub allows for temperatures of up to 42C. Ensuring totally tropical vibes all summer long, despite what surprises the great British weather has in store.

More garden ideas: Brilliant budget garden ideas that will boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!

The affordable hot tub is available in stores from 19th May. Any hot tub fans will have to hurry to avoid disappointment!