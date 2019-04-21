Tesco versus John Lewis – the battle is on. But who is the winner in your eyes? Yes, the new Fox & Ivy collection from the UK’s biggest supermarket has just landed in stores. And there are some pieces that are dead ringers for John Lewis & Partners products.

If you’re looking to save on little updates for your home – and frankly, who isn’t? – they are well worth a look.

1. The mirror

Mirror mirror, on the wall, who’s the cheapest of them all? It’s the Tesco version, which features a faux leather strap. The John Lewis version is the real deal in authentic leather, and comes with in a choice of brass, nickel and copper frame finishes.

Ideal: Ronda Round Hanging Mirror, Dia.50cm, Brass, £95, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Fox & Ivy Faux Leather Handle Mirror, £15, Tesco (in stores only)

2. The cushion

Mrs Hinch fans take note! If you’re looking to give your bedroom or living room a classy grey and silver look like our favourite domestic goddess, grab this stunning Mongolian faux fur cushion from Tesco.

It’s £50 cheaper than the real thing from John Lewis. That leaves you with plenty of spare change to stock up on The Pink Stuff!

Ideal: Mongolian Sheepskin Cushion, Grey, £60, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Mongolian Faux Fur Cushion, £10, Tesco ( in store only)

3. The bedding

We love both of these deep blue duvet designs, and imagine we’d sleep soundly in either. But it might be easier to drift off in the knowledge that you’ve spent £44 less on the Tesco version.

Ideal: Nerine Duvet Cover Set, Carbon Blue, £70 for a double, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Fox & Ivy Navy Bouquet Double Duvet Set, £26, Tesco ( in store only)

4. The table lamp

Got kids studying for exams? Brighten up a desk and shed light on those late-night revision sessions with one of these yellow task lights. The Anglepoise is a design classic, of course, but the Tesco version will do the job for a fraction of the cost.

Ideal: Anglepoise Type 75 Margaret Howell Edition Desk Lamp, Yellow Ochre, £128, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Ochre Adjustable Desk Lamp, £16, Tesco ( in store only)

We’ve totted up the savings and we make that a grand total of £286 for just those four items. Good work Tesco!