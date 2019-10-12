Channel the stylish Next look for less with new B&M homeware bargains
Are you a dedicated fan of Next homeware, but often find yourself waiting for the sale to drop to shop on a budget? We might just have found the perfect solution, because we’ve stumbled across the perfect look-a-like collection.
Thanks to the ever impressive B&M homeware at super low prices, the bargain buys look almost identical to some of our favourite finds in Next. Only overall they’re half the price!
There’s simply no beating B&M when it comes to price.
More about the store: 16 things you’ll only know if you shop at B&M – if you don’t know, you need to know
Both retailers have just launched new season collections filled with blush pink and metallic home accessories to add chic to any home.
We’ve found like-for-like pieces from both stores, can you tell your B&M from your Next?
Pink faux sheepskin rug
Ideal: Faux Sheepskin Rug, £35, Next
Great deal: Faux Sheepskin Rug, £19.99, B&M (pink in store only)
Geo dinner set
Set the table in style with a marble-effect and geometric dinner set. The attractive pairing adds personality to an otherwise plain white dinner service
Ideal: Rose Gold Marble Effect 12 piece Dinner Set, £45, Next
Great deal: Marble & Rose Gold Dinner 12 piece Set, £20, B&M
Floral cushion
Ad a sense of grandeur to a living room or bedroom with either of these faded floral cushions.
Ideal: Lipsy Ava Floral Cushion, £18, Next
Great deal: Mia Floral Velvet Cushion, £8, B&M
White side table
While the Next design is certainly the most sleek of the two table designs, you can’t dispute the price difference. If you’re on a budget, you can get effectively the same look of a white table – and bag a saving.
Ideal: Chic Side Table, £60, Next
Great deal: Larson Set of 2 Tables, £25, B&M (in store only)
Related: New in store! Next’s industrial chic furniture and accessories are a savvy choice for autumn updates
Savvy shoppers can pocket a saving £78 when buying all of the above at B&M.