Are you a dedicated fan of Next homeware, but often find yourself waiting for the sale to drop to shop on a budget? We might just have found the perfect solution, because we’ve stumbled across the perfect look-a-like collection.

Thanks to the ever impressive B&M homeware at super low prices, the bargain buys look almost identical to some of our favourite finds in Next. Only overall they’re half the price!

There’s simply no beating B&M when it comes to price.

Both retailers have just launched new season collections filled with blush pink and metallic home accessories to add chic to any home.

We’ve found like-for-like pieces from both stores, can you tell your B&M from your Next?

Pink faux sheepskin rug

Ideal: Faux Sheepskin Rug, £35, Next

Great deal: Faux Sheepskin Rug, £19.99, B&M (pink in store only)



Geo dinner set

Set the table in style with a marble-effect and geometric dinner set. The attractive pairing adds personality to an otherwise plain white dinner service

Ideal: Rose Gold Marble Effect 12 piece Dinner Set, £45, Next

Great deal: Marble & Rose Gold Dinner 12 piece Set, £20, B&M

Floral cushion

Ad a sense of grandeur to a living room or bedroom with either of these faded floral cushions.

Ideal: Lipsy Ava Floral Cushion, £18, Next

Great deal: Mia Floral Velvet Cushion, £8, B&M

White side table

While the Next design is certainly the most sleek of the two table designs, you can’t dispute the price difference. If you’re on a budget, you can get effectively the same look of a white table – and bag a saving.

Ideal: Chic Side Table, £60, Next

Great deal: Larson Set of 2 Tables, £25, B&M (in store only)

Savvy shoppers can pocket a saving £78 when buying all of the above at B&M.