Meet the Dyson 360 Heurist.

Cute, purple and cylindrical, it’s quite teeny at just 23cm in diameter but what it lacks in size, it certainly makes up for in function.

Better than before

Yes, robot vacuums aren’t new – in fact, Dyson has been working on creating one since 1998 and the 360 Heurist is the company’s second go at creating a robot vacuum. Its first incarnation – the Dyson 360 Eye – launched in 2016 and since then, the company’s engineering team has been working hard to create an even more powerful, ‘smarter’ machine.

With 20 per cent more suction and 20 times more memory than its predecessor, the 360 Heurist is suitable for use on all types of flooring, from tile to carpet.

It always knows where it is

Heuristic means to discover or learn something for oneself, and that’s exactly what this mini marvel does. The robot features a total of eight sensors that help it see four metres all around it. As it travels around a room, the sensors take a distance measurement every 20 milliseconds, so it always knows where it is and where it has yet to clean. What’s more, it moves around on tank-style tracks to help it negotiate obsticles and changes in floor surfaces so it rarely gets stuck.

It packs a powerful punch

Compared to the 360 Eye robot vacuum, the 360 Heurist features a small, light and extremely powerful motor that spins up to 78,000 revolutions per minute (rpm), wile the brush bar features super stuff bristles that spin at 1,600rpm, just the thing for powerful dust removal.

The three power settings – Quiet, High and Max – give you the flexibility to choose the right program for your needs, whether you want it to give your room a gentle clean over a long time or carry out a deeper, more powerful clean.

Size matters

Measuring just 23cm in diameter, this baby is built to squeeze into small spaces, yet its still features a full-length brush bar so it cleans everywhere it goes meaning no spot is left unvacuumed. It features a bright LED light ring so when it disappears under your sofa or sideboard, it’ll still see where’s it’s going, even in near darkness.

And yes, while it may be small, there is still be plenty of space for the cat to sit on top while it moves around the room!

Control it from anywhere

Using the Dyson Link app, you can control the 360 Heurist from your smartphone or tablet, wherever you are. Order it to vacuum, set it to schedule a clean and even monitor its progress mid-job, meaning that you can power it up for a clean when you’re out and about so that you arrive home to a spotless floor.

So, if you haven’t been sold on the idea of a robot vacuum before, surely this little beauty has tipped you over the edge?