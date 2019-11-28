It appears our penchant for signs and declarations of love displayed within our homes shows one signs of waning (excuse the pun). This week shoppers are declaring their love for one statement home accessory at The Range. The affordable accessory in question is an LED Love Sign.

The light-up, battery powered sign is one sure way to show some love to your home. And at a cost of £7.99, back accounts will still feel the love.

LED Love Sign

Love. Four little letters with one big meaning. The simple metal wording sits upon a sleek wooden base. The statement lettering is dressed with a delicate wire of fairy lights, which emit a warm glow. Suitable for any room in the home this LED light sign makes a simple statement of sentiment, without being too twee. The LED Love Sign is only available in stores.

We can envision shoppers displaying the LED sign on a mantlepiece, to give a living rooms a lift. Or in a hallway to create a warm welcome for guests. Perhaps in a child’s room to make them feel the love? Or even on a window sill to spread the love.

The characterful accessory was shared on Instagram by The Range. Alongside the caption, ‘IN STORES NOW! ❤️ Warm up any room with our LED Love Sign! This retails at only £7.99! Plan in a visit to your local Range store… #love #sign #led #decor #homedecor #homeinspo #christmas #therangeuk’.

The post amassed an impressive 3,302 likes and 83 comments. Amongst those were the following;

‘This is so cute 😍’ and ‘NEED 😍’.

And of course, a lot of comments of sheer love:

‘Love this! (excuse the pun!) 😂’.

‘I love this 💕’.

‘As it says LOVE this! 💗👌’.

Are you a fan of signs in your home? Where would you proudly display this declaration of love?