There is something about rose gold that whips Instagram up into a frenzy. No one knows this better than home, leisure and garden superstore The Range. They’ve treated us to saucepans, kitchen tools and clocks in the pretty metallic blush hue, but their latest rose gold is about to shoot kitchens to a whole new level of glam.

Over the weekend the brand unveiled its sparkle rose gold microwave, and it didn’t take long for us to be convinced that glitter isn’t just for festivals.

The Range Sparkle rose gold microwave

Buy now: Sparkle Rose 800W Microwave, £99.99, The Range

With its slick metallic door and sparkly sides this microwave is ultra glam. We’re already plotting whether we can pull it off in our own kitchens.

It might have a sparkly exterior but that doesn’t mean it has sacrificed functionality. The 800W Microwave has a large 23-litre capacity, five power settings and a 60-minute digital timer. It’s perfect for a kitchen countertop and equipped with a child lock, so you don’t have to worry about curious little fingers.

A snap on the brands Instagram introduced the glitzy kitchen appliance to shoppers. Almost immediately the post clocked up over 3,500 likes and 433 comments from adoring fans – all eager to get hold of the ultimate rose gold accessory. These are just some of the appreciative comments:

‘Matches my kettle and toaster omg, need’

‘Ooooh it’s pretty’

‘Keeping my eye out for this one’

‘This one has glitter!’

The Range Sparkle Rose Gold Toaster

Buy now: Four Slice Sparkle Rose Gold Toaster, £44.99, The Range

If you fancy continuing the sparkly theme in the rest of your kitchen, there’s a rose gold toaster. The four-slice toaster includes LED illuminated controls, a slide-out crumb tray, high-lift facility, and a defrost and reheat option. To avoid Barbie dream house vibes, display your sparkly buys against a pristine black countertop and whitewashed brick walls.

Who said sparkles couldn’t be grown up?

We’re already dreaming about how glamourous we’re going to feel whipping up a bowl of instant porridge or a slice of toast in the mornings with these gems.

The microwave is already available online and is expected in most stores in the next few weeks.

Will you sprinkling a little glitter or rose gold charm throughout your kitchen?