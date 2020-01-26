We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Church Cottage is a deceptively spacious 16th Century Grade II-Listed home, residing in Reading. The four-bed thatched property provides a stylish and serene family home.

The charming house features many period features throughout, including original timbers and an open fireplace in the living room.

Step inside Church Cottage

From the approach the house looks like a quaint cottage straight out of a period drama. From the thatched roof to the exposed original beams, this house oozes country charm in abundance.

Living room

The living Room is a timeless mix of country classics – stripped-back wooden flooring, neutral upholstered furniture and floral furnishings. The original wooden beams provide a captivating ceiling, which echoes the properties heritage.

Kitchen

What country home is complete without a generous Rangemaster oven or an AGA? This cottage has an impressive black cooker that takes centre stage in the traditional cream kitchen.

Bedroom

The master bedroom is a tranquil room of all-white, with the only accent colour being taupe. Even the original beams of the roof have been coated in brilliant white. The serene scheme provides the ideal colour palette for a calming sleep environment.

Bathroom

The master bedroom features a traditional freestanding roll-top bath. We love the use of artwork and a French-style storage unit to add a decorative touch – to a room that often is over looked when it comes to finishing touches.

The use of plants and dried flowers helps to add a further element of considered styling.

Garden room

Set in the grounds of the cottage this garden room provides the ideal spot to retreat to for peace and quiet.

A mix of rattan furniture and nautical-inspired ticking stripes help to dress the room with New England clubhouse vibes.

Video Of The Week

The garden room sits perfectly positioned, looking out over the swimming pool. There are also equestrian facilities on the grounds, for added country value.

This idyllic country house is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1.45million.

Do you love classic country interiors? Would this be your dreamy home?