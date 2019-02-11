This beautiful house is filled with period charm

The Old Rectory is a picturesque Regency residence, set in the Essex countryside. As you’d expect from a period home, it’s bursting with character – some rooms more than others!

As if having six bedrooms and three living rooms wasn’t impressive enough, the house boasts a separate cottage and 11 acres of gardens and grounds.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Take a turn around this impressive country house.

The Old Rectory

The beautiful white house exudes Regency charm, with original sash windows and statement slate roofing.

The Kitchen

A plaster pink colour on the walls teams beautifully with the sage green painted units. The Rise and fall pendant light and bespoke open dresser add a charming country feel.

The high ceiling and generous window creates an airy feel to the space.

The Living room

This room is a vision of pattern on pattern, from the statement wallpaper to the over-sized rug. To demonstrate the scale this room comfortably fits two occasional chairs, plenty of side tables, a coffee table and a sofa – and there’s still plenty of floor space!

The open fireplace and floor-to-ceiling sash windows are stunning period features adding charm to this room.

The master bedroom

The master bedroom is a delightfully generous space. The mix of traditional furniture pieces and global-inspired furnishings helps to create an eclectic look. Pops of rich mustard and caramel tones add character to the neutral colour scheme.

The bathroom

Where to start. Tropical wallpaper is currently on-trend, we’re just not sure if this was chosen for it’s relevance in the world of interiors. The carpet and the mint green bathroom suite makes us think this room is crying out to be given a modern day makeover. But what potential it has.

The exterior

Is it just us, or does this idyllic setting remind anyone else of ‘Little House of the Prairie’. The buttercups in the surrounding lawn feels like a wild meadow.

Video Of The Week

Beyond the immaculate lawns you’ll find an ornate rose garden, Lily pond, part-walled vegetable garden with fruit trees and a greenhouse.

In addition to the main Rectory the grounds house stables, a paddock and a cottage.

This charming house is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1.25million

Could you see yourself living in a house like this this?