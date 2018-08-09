It's hard not to fall in love with this house, with its breathtaking coastal views

Torr Buan House is not your average family home. The arc-shaped property is a fine example of unique, modern architecture. The four bed house provides fantastic large reception spaces with an expanse of glass windows and doors – maximising the stunning sea views of Hebridean islands and the mountains of Mull.

Step inside Torr Buan House…

The house, designed in 2003, boasts a multitude of eco-friendly credentials. With sheep wool insulation, a high efficiency boiler and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor it’s been thoughtfully constructed for modern living.

A grand open-plan entrance provides a warm welcome at Torr Buan House.

The kitchen

A generous kitchen provides plenty of space for preparing family meals. The traditional cream units and iconic Aga help to stamp a country feel on the decor.

The cleverly designed living space capitalises on the surrounding landscape. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and bi-folding doors provide panoramic views from the dining area.

The window frames in sea blue help to add a further decorative touch.

The living room

The living room is a captivating space featuring a double height vaulted ceiling. An impressive large viewing window floods the room with natural light. The room is vast yet with an open fire and warm wood accents it manages to retain a level of intimacy that makes it feel cosy and inviting – not cold and stark.

The bedrooms

A gallery landing provides another quirky dimension to the master bedroom.

The architect provides plenty of unique design features, such as the interestingly shaped windows. Interesting yes, but a nightmare to buy curtains for most likely.

The breathtaking views

The quirky house is situated on the northwest coast of the Isle of Mull, on the edge of the small hamlet of Ulva Ferry. Set on the shores of Loch Na Keal and overlooking the Isle of Ulva, the house takes in one of the most scenic settings on Mull.

This aerial shot helps appreciate the secluded setting. Approached by a private lane, this house is surrounded by 1.8 acres of private land.

If you fancy living with these spectacular sea views in Scotland, you can! It’s currently on the market with Savills Scotland, with a guide price of £495,000

If you’re not afraid to live in remoteness, setting up home in this house would quite literally be living the dream.