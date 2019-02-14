Take a glimpse around TOWIE’S Georgia and Tommy’s plush Essex pad

The Only Way remains Essex for this TV couple who have just moved into their dream house – naturally still in the famous county

The couple recently moved into their gorgeous new home and are already feeling right at home! Join us for a sneak peek inside TOWIE’s Georgia and Tommy’s house, as they talk redecorating and future plans.

More celebrity homes: At home with Lorraine Kelly – take a peek at her latest decorating project

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The couple, keen to get furnishing their new pad, turned to Wayfair to help create the ultra glam interior.

At home with TOWIE’s Georgia and Tommy

What made you choose your new house?

‘As soon as we saw this house we instantly knew we had to live here. One thing Tommy and I agreed on, when choosing our next place, was that it must have a good vibe, and we found it here.’

‘Our new home is so airy and light, and is a bit bigger than where we used to live. Plus, it has a really nice garden for our Pomeranian, Monkey, to play around in. We haven’t been here long but we already feel at home.’

Did you have to re-decorate when you moved in?

‘The house was completely decorated and perfect when we moved in. This made it so easy, all we had to think about was the decor.’

What was your inspiration?

‘Both of us love a grey palette, so we knew that we wanted that as a neutral base but beyond that we were a bit stuck for inspiration. We took a look at Wayfair and found so many things we liked. The best thing is they have such a massive range of products, you can shop with them no matter your style or budget.

How would you describe your interior style? What is your favourite interior trend at the moment?

I think my style is very soft and feminine, which I’ve had to convince Tommy to love as well! I love mix-matching styles – touches of glam and pastels are my absolute favourite at the moment.

Which is your favourite room in the house and why?

‘It has to be the living room. Our new house has a very open plan layout, so the living room, kitchen and dining area are all in one with big floor to ceiling windows that look out to our garden.’

‘We really spend most of our time there throughout the day whether we’re making juice together in the morning, chilling in front of the TV or having friends over. I love the space so much now.’

What do you love most about your new living room? How would you describe the style?

‘Definitely the colour palette. Wayfair’s styling team suggested that we stick with a grey base with their sofa and bar stools, and then we layered on bits of pink through a soft sheepskin rug and flamingo print. ‘

‘My favourite part is probably how we added in different mixed metals – from the gold coffee table to the silver, mirrored console table. The result is a modern and glam mix that is so cute.’

What are your favourite items in your new living room?

‘Definitely our new sofa bed! It’s so hard to find a good sofa bed that isn’t clunky and boring, but Wayfair had this gorgeous Chesterfield style sofa bed in a light grey – it’s so pretty.’

‘Plus, my little cocktail trolley (below) is perfect for girl’s nights. Monkey’s favourite is the pink sheepskin – he lies on it all the time!’

What’s next for you, Tommy and your new home together?

Video Of The Week

‘At the moment we spend so much time at home together because it’s such a lovely place to be and so homely. Filming for the The Only Way is Essex starts soon so we will be absolutely non-stop. But I can’t wait to have all our friends and people from the show round!’

All the items shown are available at Wayfair.co.uk