Yee-haw Toy Story is back! The long-awaited fourth instalment to the much-loved Pixar film is coming to our screens this weekend. To celebrate the film’s release there’s a new Primark Disney Toy Story range in town partners.

Our favourite cowboy and his sidekicks are decorating all manner of home accessories, from bedding and tableware to fun light-up memo boards.

This new Primark range is sure to keep the spirit of the toys alive for little ones, well after the credits have stopped rolling.

Fans have got a friend in this new collection…

New Primark Toy Story range in stores now!

Little ones have got more than one friend with this sweet bedding set – at least nine at a count. Send them off to the land of nod surrounded by the famous faces who star in the much-loved animation, from Woody and Buzz to Jessie and Belle.

This rootin’-tootin’ Sheriff cushion is one for Woody fans. Decorated with his badge of honour this design belongs on the bed of his ‘favourite deputy’ for sure. The fringed trim is an adorable touch, adding further charm to an already cute accessory.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks are all sorted with Toy Story pals on hand. From the adorable Buzz Lightyear shaped eggcups to the character themed snack boxes, there’s an accessory for all at mealtimes.

Light it up. Write out key catchphrases with this fun light up box. Our favourites include ‘There’s a snake in my boot’, ‘Reach for the sky’ and as shown ‘To infinity and beyond’.

Oooooh pretty lights! Forget the claw, the master for the aliens in this range is the fairy light. The fun battery-powered illuminations will shine a light on little ones, as a few familiar faces from the film look on.

The tableware also includes mugs adorned with the Pizza Planet logo. Great for film fans and pizza lovers alike. When Primark shared the range on Instagram the appreciation immediately began to roll in, with fans commenting…

‘omg I want xx’

‘I’m gonna get it allllll💜’

And ‘Another thing to add to the long list of things I need’

It’s safe to say Disney Pixar fans should head to a nearby Primark store this week, to bag these Toy Story treats – while stocks last.

Remember when the toys tried to escape Al’s Toy Barn? They won’t need assistance escaping Primark – shoppers will make sure of that.