The original Queen of daytime TV Trisha Goddard is back on ITV, almost 16 years after her popular chat show ‘Trisha’ moved to Channel 5. Now Trisha Goddard is back lacing up her skates and twirling across our TV screens in Dancing on Ice.

We can’t count how many times we’d sit down to watch the drama unfold on ‘Trisha’ on a cheeky day off. Since her ITV days, Trisha has continued to grace the British telly box, guest starring on Jeremy Vince, Loose Women and Good Morning Britain despite living full-time in Connecticut with her other half.

Trisha regularly offers a sneak peak of her home in the US on Instagram, and we couldn’t help taking a look around…

Trisha Goddard’s Home

Living room

Our fingers are cross that matching your outfit to your home is a trend that will finally catch on in 2020. Trisha has matched her neutral outfit to her beautifully beige home. However, beige doesn’t mean boring, houseplants and statement pieces such as the telescope and statues and flair and personality to her living room.

But our favourite accessory is Trisha’s living room is the Union Jack scatter cushion. She might be in the USA, but she’s still cheering on the Lionesses in the World Cup.

Kitchen

Trisha has kept her kitchen simple and functional, opting for a white colour scheme with pops of dark shades with navy tiles and grey marble worktop. We love the extra pop of crimson red from the matching kitchen appliances.

Bathroom

Continuing the soothing colour scheme into the bathroom, this glassy turquoise shower steals the show in this room. The clever built in shelf is a handy place to store your bathroom essentials without interrupting the tiled wall with a wire or plastic shower basket.

Home office

While we might not have a glamorous US lifestyle, or chat show named after us, but we have at least one thing in common with Trisha – a cluttered home office. We’re not sure Marie Kondo would approve, but with plenty of storage in the room, Trisha looks like she’s got things under control.

Garden

What we wouldn’t give to be kicking back on this wooden terrace on a sunny day. Trisha is even growing her own strawberries in the corner!

Which is your favourite room in Trisha Goddard house?