We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

No longer will your wet clothes get you in a spin. Our rundown of the best tumble dryer sales will help your clothes dry quicker and save you money in the long run.

Even in the past few years, tumble dryers have been massively improved. They’re WiFi-enabled, so you can pair them with your phone and control them anywhere. They have anti-tangle and anti-crease technology, making your cycle even more efficient.

And as standard, many of them carry an A energy rating or higher, so they are better for the environment.

Here’s our round-up of the best tumble dryer sales out there right now. Enjoy!

Tumble dryer sales 2020 – quick links

Best tumble dryer sales 2020

Currys tumble dryer sales

Candy Smart Pro CSO C9TG 9 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £299.99, now £229.99, Currys

This Candy has Sensor Dry technology to make sure your clothes are always dried to perfection. Choose from 4 different dryness levels, and the appliance will automatically switch off when your laundry is ready. And control it from your phone wherever you are using the Candy Simply-Fi app. View Deal

Grundig GTN38250TGCW 8 kg Tumble Dryer: was £549.99, now £499.99, Currys

You can dry everything with confidence using the Grundig AirTouch GTN38250TGCW 8 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer. Its AirTouch technology gently dries and cares for your delicate clothes like jumpers and cardigans. Want to decide how dry your laundry will be? Use the sensor program to automatically stop the cycle at the ideal time. No more over-drying or wasted energy. View Deal Beko Pro DHX83420W 8 kg Tumble Dryer: was £429.99, now £379.99, Currys

This Beko comes packed with great features. Its sensor drying cares for your laundry and saves you time by drying it quickly and perfectly. Beko’s anti-creasing tech saves on ironing time. Its auto cool down phase keeps fresh laundry from being too hot. View Deal

Very tumble dryer sales

Appliances Direct tumble dryer sales

Hotpoint TVHM80CP 8kg Freestanding Vented Tumble Dryer White: was £228.97, now £178.97, Appliances Direct

This vented Hotpoint model includes anti-tangle technology which ensures clothes dry evenly and don’t tangle together. No longer worry about colour fading from clothes as Hotpoint’s Anti-Ageing technology helps maintain their natural softness and colour. View Deal

Indesit IDV75 7kg Vented Tumble Dryer: was £211.98, now £158.98, Appliances Direct

With a capacity of 7kg, this appliance is ideal for medium to large families. In one load, you can dry around 20 adult shirts. Choose from 12 drying programmes, adjust the time and even choose between high and low-temperature cycles each time to ensure your clothes come out perfectly dry and looking great every time. View Deal

Hoover DXOC8TCER-80 8kg Freestanding Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £342.98, now £305.98, Appliances Direct

With an 8kg drum and 14 drying programmes to choose from – including rapid drying options – you’ll have your clothes dried in no time. WiFi technology allows you to connect to the machine via the Hoover Wizard app on android smartphones, so you can choose and monitor cycles and run diagnostic checks. View Deal

Argos tumble dryer sales

LG FDJ608W 8KG Heat Pump Tumble Dryer: was £749.99, now £699.99, Argos

This economical tumble dryer exerts less energy because of its Dual Inverter Heat Pump and EcoHybrid Technology. And you don’t have to worry about maintenance – LG’s Auto Cleaning Condenser takes the hassle away by using powerful jets to remove lint build-up from the condenser, keeping performance consistent. View Deal

What tumble dryer features should I look out for?

There are many different features and terms that certain tumble dryers will have in abundance. Here’s just a few that could benefit your house and your family’s clothes.

Energy rating

Dryers are rated from A to G, with A+++ being the most efficient. This means that it uses a lot less energy than the other two types below to dry clothes.

WiFi-enabled

Many tumble dryers are WiFi-enabled nowadays, which means you can link it to your smart device. In the supermarket and need to put a cycle on? No problem, as you can whip your phone out and by the time you’re home, your clothes will be dry.

Anti-tangle technology

We’ve all had that moment when pulling clothes or bedsheets out of the tumble, expecting them to be warm and dry, but they’re still soggy. That’s because they’ve all got tangled up in the machine. That’s a thing of the past with anti-tangle tech, ensuring a fast and efficient cycle for your clothes.

Reverse drying action

This untangles clothes and reduces creases by spinning the drum in both directions.

Multi dry options

There are programmes that dry clothes so they are extra dry for immediate wear. Also programmes that leaves clothes slightly damp for easy ironing. There are even drying cycles that automatically stop when your clothes are dry

Fluff filter indicator

This alerts you when it’s time to empty the fluff filter, to keep the dryer working well.

Delayed start option

Lets you set it to start when you like, to make use of cheaper electricity at night.

For more incredible sales on furniture, kitchenware and much more, be sure to check out our website.

Happy shopping!