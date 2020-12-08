We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They are one of the handiest appliances in the kitchen, so we at Ideal Home are showcasing the best dishwasher sales that you can take advantage of right now.

This dishwasher has a long and successful history dating back all the way to the 1850s! So for over 150 years, the dishwasher has been in people’s homes, taking care of the dirty plates and cutlery, while looking stylish inside our kitchens.

But dishwashers can be pricey. They can also be big, bulky and for those who have small kitchens, dishwashers can take up a lot of space. But today that changes.

Because below we’re highlighting our favourite dishwasher deals on right now, with many of them carrying at least a 20% discount. We have selected dishwashers that will silently get the job done, while slotting in nicely to your kitchen.

Here’s our rundown of the best dishwasher deals out there right now. Enjoy!

Why buy a new dishwasher?

If it’s been a while since you bought a dishwasher or if you’re getting one for the first time, you may be surprised at how much they’ve moved on. Here are five reasons why a dishwasher is an essential buy for any modern home:

1. Modern dishwashers are easier to load them: With separate cutlery trays, foldable tines and upper baskets that can be raised or taken out, they’re a doddle to load.

2. Wash times are fast: Expect them to wash a lightly soiled load in just 30 minutes, and a full haul of filthy plates in less than an hour.

3. Drying has been improved: This is thanks to special features that kick in at the end of a programme, such as an extra-hot drying cycle, a fan or an automatic door that opens to let out damp air.

4. You can wash half loads: Half-load cycles use less energy, so you don’t have to ll the dishwasher to run a guilt-free wash.

5. They’ll pick the right cycle: Intelligent dishwashers detect the load size and dirt levels, then choose the programme that will deliver the best results.

What should I consider before buying a dishwasher?

First and most importantly, you need to determine the size and style of your prospective dishwasher.

A dishwasher needn’t take up acres of space, so don’t think your small space counts you out of the luxury of owning a dishwasher. Compact designs no bigger than a microwave can sit on worktops to offer a smart saving-saving solution.

Built-in 60cm-wide versions slot in at eye level. These smaller models usually have around six place settings or eight at best. One place setting is equivalent to a soup bowl, dinner plate, dessert bowl, cup & saucer, drinking glass and a knife, fork, soup spoon, dessert spoon and teaspoon.

Usually the most inexpensive option, freestanding dishwashers can be placed anywhere in the kitchen – providing the plumbing can be attached. You can choose models in stainless steel or white to match your existing appliances. Slimline 45cm dishwashers with eight to 10 place settings are ideal for smaller families. But for the best features, you can’t beat a full-size 60cm version. This can hold anything up to 17 place settings (though 12-13 is average). Integrated models are discreet and at least as spacious as their freestanding counterparts.

Take your time browsing lots of different retailers and make the proper measurements in your kitchen before investing in a dishwasher.

Are dishwashers efficient?

In a nutshell, yes, they can be.

Washing up by hand can be an inefficient process. Especially when you consider a dishwasher can deal with a single dinner party-sized load using as little as 6 litres of water. In contrast, it can take 20 litres of water to fill a single sink. Compare the water consumption before you buy. It’s usually given as the number of litres used for a fully loaded machine on a normal 50°C programme.

Dishwashers also clean to a higher standard, as the water reaches hotter temperatures than hands can tolerate. To reach these temperatures, a dishwasher uses approx 1.5kW of energy per cycle. Yet a hot water system uses 2.5kW to heat the water to fill a sink.

Also, check the energy ratings of the appliance before you buy. The letters refer to energy efficiency, washing performance and drying performance. A+AA-rated models are the best. For energy costs, allow 11p per cycle, before detergents.

