Judge for yourself – Does Tyra Banks house have model good looks?

Located in one of LA's most sought-after property enclaves, it's easy to see why this stunning home has already been snapped up...

It may be unassuming from the outside, but deft interior touches inside Tyra Banks House in the Pacific Palasades mean it could certainly be crowned America’s Next Top Model.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, screams California chic and is located just a short walk away from the gourmet eateries and high-end shops of Palisades Village. It’s just been sold through Sotheby’s International Realty.

Exterior

Industrial chic is the order of the day for the exterior of this contemporary home. While some house hunters might not immediately find this modern look their cup of tea, they may soften a little when they look up to a spectacular wraparound balcony.

Living room

Earthy tones create an inviting ambience in this expansive living room, which opens directly onto the garden. The huge L-shaped sofa really centres the space, while a mix of textures – from the mohair stool to the tactile wall hangings – add warmth and a hint of a ‘global nomad’ feel.

Kitchen

We can just imagine Tyra hosting soirees for her A-list friends in this gorgeous open place kitchen. White gloss doors help to reflect all that California sunshine, and the four-person breakfast bar is the perfect place for guests to sit back and relax with a glass of wine while chatting to the hostess.

Garden

The easy-to-maintain garden has the added bonus of a garden room/summer house. We can spot a cute desk and shelving tucked into one corner – ideal for those who need a light and airy home office. And if work is the last thing on your mind, why not simply watch the world go by from the comfort of the outdoor sofa?

Master bedroom

With a faux fur throw and a generous pile up of cushions adorning the sleek white bed, we’d struggle to get out of it each morning. And as night falls there’s a chance to snuggle up in the dedicated seating area and watch your favourite shows in front of a roaring fire.

Master bathroom

Clean lines and a modern white suite, make for a simple, yet elegant, bathroom. A soak in the tub is all the more invigorating with a pretty view to look out to!

Tyra’s Banks House sold for a cool $4.25 million, and if you’re keen to live the Hollywood dream, its time to get saving!

Save