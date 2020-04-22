We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for inspirational under stairs dog bedroom ideas? Look no more, we’ve found all the inspiration you’ll need.

Homeowner Jenny Harris, from Manchester, has imaginatively repurposed the cupboard under her stairs to fashion a bedroom for her beloved pooches.

The characterful space is now a warm and welcoming home for whippets Lara, Baz and Bear.

Jenny felt her three best friends deserved a room of their own. So she got to work on transforming the old cupboard into an alternative dog home – and might we say it’s utterly brilliant.

Under stairs cupboard before

A sizeable cupboard under the stairs can provide a storage space for all manner of household clutter, but why not make more of it just like Jenny.

Jenny tells Ideal Home, ‘I wanted to create a space for the whippets as they are very spoilt! I also didn’t want dog beds all over the place so I emptied the cupboard under the stairs which was known as the ‘shoe cupboard’.’

The whippets new bedroom

The pink painted space is complete with personalised cushions, rosettes and artwork of three whippet pups. The adorable factor is off the scale, what a sweet dedication to Lara, Baz & Bear.

Speaking of the project Jenny tells us, ‘I painted the space pink with some paint I found in the shed and ordered the beautiful personalised cushions online from Yappy.’

‘I also ordered the three whippet poster and stickers from Redbubble. The bed is foam and I had it made to measure.’

Here’s adorable Lara enjoying her comfy new set up : )

Jenny adds, ‘I love the bedroom and although the whippets would rather be in my bed with me, they love it too!’.

Jenny shared her fabulous pet creation on the Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks Facebook group.

Writing, ‘Hi all, just thought I’d share with you how I’ve made use of the cupboard under the stairs by making it into the whippets bedroom 🤣’. In less than 24 hours the post received 47 comments and over 700 reactions.

Video Of The Week

The brilliant dog bedroom idea has generated a lot of love – with other members posting;

‘I love it all , lucky doggies 🐶🐶’

‘Love this , great to see pampered pooches X’

‘Beautiful ♥️ comfy ♥️ cosy ♥️’

‘Such a good idea! X’

Anyone who’s had pets will know they are the extended family we love unconditionally. Every pet deserves a loving space to call their own. Thanks for inspiring us Jenny.