Looking for inspiration to upcycle bedside tables? We’ve found just the thing. This savvy mum stopped us in our scrolling tracks on Instagram with her DIY upcycled pink bedside cabinets.

The impressive furniture makeover is the work of Laura Crombie, a mum-of-one from Worcestershire. She’s no stranger to DIY, as she’s currently renovating her 1960s home. Using a delicious shade of pink Frenchic paint and a new set of gold handles Laura has totally transformed her dated bedside cabinets – for just £30.

Once you’ve seen the results you’ll be doing the same with your old, unloved furniture pieces…

Before: Old oak bedside table

Talking to Ideal Home about her decision to reuse rather than replace the bedside tables Laura explains, ‘My husband and I bought these bedside tables 12 years ago when we got our first rented house. They’ve come with us to six houses since, so have sentimental value! There were two reasons for upcycling – I hate waste and we can’t afford new ones!!’.

Laura’s firsts steps were removing the handles, using a screwdriver. She advises taking the drawers out of the frame so they’re easier to paint.

Laura advises, ‘If you want handles that are a different shape or size to the old ones, used wood filler to fill the old holes.’ Making sure to do both sides. Once the filler is dry, sand down any excess so that it’s smooth. ‘I used an electric sander but a sandpaper block will work just as well. Give the whole of the cupboard a quick sand while you’re at it.’

To complement the new dusky pink Laura chose these stylish gold handles from Amazon.

Buy now: Lontan Gold handles, set of 10, £12.21, Amazon

After: Pink upcycled bedside table

The paint of choice is, of course, Frenchic – in a beautiful on-trend shade of Dusky Blush pink. Laura advises using a foam roller, to apply a light first coat, being careful not to get any drips on the corners. Once this is fully dry, apply a second coat of paint.

Buy now: Dusky Blush Paint, £17.95, Frenchic

Laura offers others a top tip for painting furniture with legs. Explaining ‘Hammer screws into all four legs to lift the cupboard off the floor, allowing you to paint right down to the bottom of the feet.’ Genius!

With a key eye for interiors Laura explains, ‘I chose the colour as it really pops against the walls, which are Keep Calm, from Valspar.’

We hope you’re feeling inspired by this fabulous upcycling project. Don’t forget to share your pictures with us too at #MyIdealHome.