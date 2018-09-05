Fancy living beside the seaside? Check out this Cornish home for sale

What is it they say...location, location, location?

If coastal living’s the dream this property could make it a reality. This is Upper Hurlestone, a spacious first floor apartment that offers breathtaking views over the harbour of St Mawes, Cornwall. It’s currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £695,000.

It may be merely a flat, not cheap at that, but it’s the location that you’re paying a premium for here folks. Enjoying an elevated south-facing position, the windows from the main living areas offer sensational views over calming Cornish seas.

Check out these amazing views over the ever-changing coastline of St Mawes.

The exterior and views

The elevated three bed apartment is located on the first floor, providing the best possibles views out to sea. The windows across the front belong to the living room and the two smaller bedrooms.

This snap shows the idyllic location of Upper Hurlestone.

The two bedrooms to the front of the property boast this view, both with French windows and glazed Juliet balconies. Surely looking out every day over these views is enough to make anyone want to move here?

We’d happily sit for hours with this view, enjoying watching the tide roll away.

The living room

The dual aspect living room offers clear views to the south over the water, towards the Lizard peninsula and across to the Percuil river. The generous space has French windows with a glazed Juliet balcony, maximising the positioning.

The bedroom

The second bedroom is kept simple – why overpower that view?

The kitchen

The kitchen is slightly underwhelming and lacking that certain something. Nothing a lick of paint couldn’t fix. An on-trend navy would be ideal to freshen up the cabinets, giving the room a hint of cool coastal style in the process.

Would you pay the high price for rooms with such an impressive view?