Urban Outfitters have extended their rattan furniture range for spring/summer 2019. Tapping into multiple key trends this season, the natural material creates a highly desirable furniture collection to jazz up any room.

In addition to the bigger pieces the range also offers all manner of highly fashionable rattan accessories, from plant pots to mirrors.

Embrace the current trend for all things nostalgic with a piece from this fashionable rattan furniture range.

Urban Outfitters rattan furniture

Harking back to the 70s this fabulously retro new range lends itself to a variety of decors. To create more of a Scandi feel, pair the natural material with neutral soft furnishings and plenty of natural textiles. To embrac ethe Global Nomad trend layer global-inspired patterns with the addition of rugs and cushions.

This retro bookcase instantly transports us back to a former era – add some trailing house plants and a vinyl collection and hey presto it’s the 70s baby! Pair with Night Watch deep green walls to perfect the modern retro look.

This rattan and mahogany mix bedstead is sure to make a real style statement. The retro curved silhouette features rounded corners and a simple linear headboard. The natural finish celebrates the beauty of raw materials – a quality championed in the Global Nomad trend this season.

The coordinating side table features a decorative chevron-weave drawer – showcasing the versatile beauty of rattan.

The impressive sideboard features the same woven chevron-weave, across all six drawers. This sizeable piece is the perfect storage piece for bedrooms and living rooms alike.

To channel a real 70s-inspired boho look we’d pair this piece with a nostalgic shade of mustard or burnt orange.

This handy stool doubles up as an occasional table – ideal for living rooms and bedrooms.

The simple design is entirely constructed by strands of looped rattan – giving it a clean linear look.

Will you be filling your home with on-trend rattan this summer?