12 things you’ll only know if you shop at Waitrose

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Waitrose is not just a supermarket, it's a way of life

There really is only one supermarket you could spend the whole day in! Fans of this ‘shopping paradise’ should have these Waitrose facts down to a fine art.

Want more supermarket facts? You’re in luck! READ: 10 things you”ll only know if you’re completely obsessed with Aldi

Waitrose shopping experience

Image credit: Waitrose

1. Waitrose free coffee

With the myWaitrose card you can enjoy free tea or coffee in store – although these days, to enjoy it, you’ll need to bring your own cup. Still, if that isn’t a reason enough to get up in the morning, we don’t know what is.

2. The ‘essentials’ range means something very different to us mere mortals

Waitrose free coffee

Image credit: Waitrose

Because you can never have too much cambozola in your fridge.

3. But when they say luxury, they really do mean it

Waitrose free coffee

Image credit: Waitrose

Only in Waitrose can you indulge in such pleasure.

4. The joy that is the Waitrose magazine

Waitrose free coffee waitrose facts

Image credit: Waitrose

Oh the recipes! From ​​gooseberry crunch fools to purple sprouting broccoli kedgeree, they’ve got your every desire covered.

5. The allure of seeing supercars in the car park

No second-hand Micras here… not that we are hating or anything!

6. The suspicion that many foods have been made up

Waitrose facts

Image credit: Waitrose

But this just makes us want them even more. Cotton Candy grapes and Pumpkin apples here we come…

7. It is impossible to buy just what you came in for

Waitrose free coffee

Image credit: Waitrose

Before you know it, your trolley contains quinoa crisps, snowbergines and plant-based pizza bases.

8. They champion British produce

Waitrose facts

Image credit: Waitrose

Supporting British farmers, artisan producers and organic growers is at the heart of what Waitrose do, and we are forever grateful.

9. They have in-store tastings. Pass me the gin!

Yes, really. Though this is only available in certain stores. Click here for more information.

10. You can get your dinner in a bag

Waitrose facts

Image credit: Waitrose

A fancy bag, that is. No more brown paper bags for us!

11. Snowbergines, courgette pizzas and Prosecco cheese are a thing!

Waitrose facts

Image credit: Waitrose

And we want in.

12. The #OverheardInWaitrose page

More supermarket love: 8 things you’ll miss if they close your local Marks & Spencer

This is just one of the priceless middle-class musings featured on a Facebook page dedicated to the chatter among affluent shoppers in Britain’s poshest supermarket. If you don’t already know about this, we suggest you look it up NOW! Here’s the Facebook page. You’re welcome!

If this list doesn’t want to make you go to Waitrose, we don’t know what will. Can you think of anything else?

Happy shopping!

Ideal Home loves...

Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Add a feature wall | Nursery decorating ideas | Nursery | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome

Nursery decorating ideas for your new arrival
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better