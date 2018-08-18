Waitrose is not just a supermarket, it's a way of life

There really is only one supermarket you could spend the whole day in! Fans of this ‘shopping paradise’ should have these Waitrose facts down to a fine art.

1. Waitrose free coffee

With the myWaitrose card you can enjoy free tea or coffee in store – although these days, to enjoy it, you’ll need to bring your own cup. Still, if that isn’t a reason enough to get up in the morning, we don’t know what is.

2. The ‘essentials’ range means something very different to us mere mortals

Because you can never have too much cambozola in your fridge.

3. But when they say luxury, they really do mean it

Only in Waitrose can you indulge in such pleasure.

4. The joy that is the Waitrose magazine

Oh the recipes! From ​​gooseberry crunch fools to purple sprouting broccoli kedgeree, they’ve got your every desire covered.

5. The allure of seeing supercars in the car park

No second-hand Micras here… not that we are hating or anything!

6. The suspicion that many foods have been made up

But this just makes us want them even more. Cotton Candy grapes and Pumpkin apples here we come…

7. It is impossible to buy just what you came in for

Before you know it, your trolley contains quinoa crisps, snowbergines and plant-based pizza bases.

8. They champion British produce

Supporting British farmers, artisan producers and organic growers is at the heart of what Waitrose do, and we are forever grateful.

9. They have in-store tastings. Pass me the gin!

Yes, really. Though this is only available in certain stores. Click here for more information.

10. You can get your dinner in a bag

A fancy bag, that is. No more brown paper bags for us!

11. Snowbergines, courgette pizzas and Prosecco cheese are a thing!

And we want in.

12. The #OverheardInWaitrose page

This is just one of the priceless middle-class musings featured on a Facebook page dedicated to the chatter among affluent shoppers in Britain’s poshest supermarket. If you don’t already know about this, we suggest you look it up NOW! Here’s the Facebook page. You’re welcome!

If this list doesn’t want to make you go to Waitrose, we don’t know what will. Can you think of anything else?

Happy shopping!