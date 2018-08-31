Enjoy a wander around this beautiful bespoke eco home

Tamara Kelly
By

Chy Lyn is a fabulous eco house that's as stylish as it is smart

This bespoke eco home lives on the wooded outskirts of the village of Mylor Bridge, near Falmouth. The timber-framed property was built by the current owners in 2012.

With five bedrooms, a stunning open-plan living area and remarkable grounds of around 3.4 acres, including gardens, two lakes and woodland – this is a family home with a difference.

Related: Take a tour of this spectacular eco house

With extensive glazing and motion sensor lighting throughout, Solar panels and geothermal heating this family home is an eco dream.

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

A  double-height entrance hall provides the wow factor from the very moment you step foot inside this house.

To break with tradition in this house the bedrooms are all on the ground floor. Thus allowing the main living areas to benefit from the views.

Open-plan kitchen

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

The first floor is home to a vast open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

The floor to ceiling windows overlook the  picturesque lakes in the grounds. The timber structure is clear to see from the exposed beams in this space.

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

A Contura log burner sits at one end of the open-plan living space, zoning off the perfect area for lounging and relaxing.

Bedroom

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

With one wall being primarily glass, thanks to the windows and door, this room is a haven of natural light. Traditional wooden furniture compliments the oak frame of the house.

Bathroom

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

The family bathroom ism vast in size. Sleek grey tiling and white sanitaryware keep the room looking fairly classic. The punchy turquoise wall adds a hit of vibrancy.

The grounds

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

The gardens at Chy Lyn extend to around 3.4 acres, comprising lawns, woods and two lakes, a productive poly tunnel and a kitchen garden. The poly tunnel provides a wealth of fresh produce for the household.

Three streams run through the land and provide the lakes with a flow of fresh water. Currently, there are brown trout and carp in the lakes.

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

We hope that’s an Ideal Home on the table? Not that you would want to divert your eyes away from the views this house has to offer. The modern glass balcony provides the perfect platform to take in views of the water garden.

bespoke eco home

Image credit: Savills

A house by the lake, that’s the dream. Complete with lily pads for the frogs this really is a dreamy addition to this stylish eco house. A variety of lush plants and trees fill the surrounding gardens.

This clever and captivating home is on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £950,000.

Related: Fancy living in this handsome Grade-II listed country house?

This property is worth buying for the lake views alone, surely?

Ideal Home loves...

Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for a cute, cosy and compact space
Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Pink bathroom with yellow roll-top bath

Vintage bathroom ideas