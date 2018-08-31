Enjoy a wander around this beautiful bespoke eco home

Chy Lyn is a fabulous eco house that's as stylish as it is smart

This bespoke eco home lives on the wooded outskirts of the village of Mylor Bridge, near Falmouth. The timber-framed property was built by the current owners in 2012.

With five bedrooms, a stunning open-plan living area and remarkable grounds of around 3.4 acres, including gardens, two lakes and woodland – this is a family home with a difference.

With extensive glazing and motion sensor lighting throughout, Solar panels and geothermal heating this family home is an eco dream.

A double-height entrance hall provides the wow factor from the very moment you step foot inside this house.

To break with tradition in this house the bedrooms are all on the ground floor. Thus allowing the main living areas to benefit from the views.

Open-plan kitchen

The first floor is home to a vast open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

The floor to ceiling windows overlook the picturesque lakes in the grounds. The timber structure is clear to see from the exposed beams in this space.

A Contura log burner sits at one end of the open-plan living space, zoning off the perfect area for lounging and relaxing.

Bedroom

With one wall being primarily glass, thanks to the windows and door, this room is a haven of natural light. Traditional wooden furniture compliments the oak frame of the house.

Bathroom

The family bathroom ism vast in size. Sleek grey tiling and white sanitaryware keep the room looking fairly classic. The punchy turquoise wall adds a hit of vibrancy.

The grounds

The gardens at Chy Lyn extend to around 3.4 acres, comprising lawns, woods and two lakes, a productive poly tunnel and a kitchen garden. The poly tunnel provides a wealth of fresh produce for the household.

Three streams run through the land and provide the lakes with a flow of fresh water. Currently, there are brown trout and carp in the lakes.

We hope that’s an Ideal Home on the table? Not that you would want to divert your eyes away from the views this house has to offer. The modern glass balcony provides the perfect platform to take in views of the water garden.

A house by the lake, that’s the dream. Complete with lily pads for the frogs this really is a dreamy addition to this stylish eco house. A variety of lush plants and trees fill the surrounding gardens.

This clever and captivating home is on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £950,000.

This property is worth buying for the lake views alone, surely?