If you get excited about the bargains Black Friday can bring, then prepare yourself for something extra special thanks to online home goods giant Wayfair, who will open its virtual doors to eager shoppers and deal-hunters in their biggest sale of the year on April 10th.

Dubbed Way Day, the inaugural retail event, which first launched in North America last year, is coming to the UK for the first time. It offering savvy shoppers 36 hours of steep discounts on more than 250,000 products from the Wayfair family including furniture, decor and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be free UK delivery on absolutely everything, and surprise flash deals every three hours.

‘We are so excited to expand Way Day to Europe this year, allowing our valued customers access to our best and biggest sale for all things home,’ said Martin Reiter, head of Europe, Wayfair. ‘This unique retail holiday will offer shoppers incredible deals across our broad selection of furniture and decor. Way Day is the perfect opportunity to easily and affordably transform any space in your home.’

What can I buy on Wayfair Way Day?

Clemens Upholstered Ottoman Bed

It’s easy to get blurred vision at the sight of so many deals, and often with sales comes the dreaded panic buying of products that you may not even need – we’re all guilty of not wanting to miss out on a bargain.

But this stunning bed will add a touch of glamour to any bedroom. The high headboard with large scrolls gives an impression of status and the soft, sumptuous fabric make the bed incredibly stylish. It is also an Ottoman, meaning plenty of storage space hidden beneath the mattress for all of your bedding.

Discounted soon: Clemens Upholstered Ottoman Bed, Wayfair

Daphne Wingback Chair

This versatile armchair in sapphire is a stunning piece that can be used as part of a living room seating arrangement or as an accent piece in a bedroom. Currently £208.99, you can save yourself £26 if you buy it on April 10th when it will reduce in price to £182.99.

Discounted soon: Daphne Wingback Chair, Wayfair

Hampton 55x82cm Freestanding Cabinet

Described as a bathroom cabinet but excellent for any storage needs, this wooden, freestanding cabinet has four deep drawers and comes in white or grey. It is a style cabinet, elegant in simplicity, functional and durable.

Discounted soon: Hampton 55x82cm Freestanding Cabinet, Wayfair

Greenlawn 2-Seater Fold-Out Sofa Bed

It’s two for the price of one with this sofa and fold out bed option, a great saving! Not only is it a comfortable choice for your living room, but works great as an extra sleeping space. The muted grey fabric will match any colour scheme, and the cushions are also included!

Discounted soon: Greenlawn 2 Seater Fold Out Sofa Bed, Wayfair

Augustina Accent Mirror

This mirror is perfect if you are looking for a fresh modern look. It is made up from interlocking sections of individually cut pieces of premium mirror glass, which make the frame of a smaller mirror in the centre.

Discounted soon: Augustina Accent Mirror, Wayfair

Way Day will kick off on April 10th at 12pm GMT, so put the date in your diary now, Wayfair fans!