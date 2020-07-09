Trending:

Which John Lewis stores are closing? The department store announces eight stores will not be reopening after lockdown

This is everything we know so far...
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The last three months have been a tough time for high-street shops. However, while many stores are now welcoming customers back, John Lewis has announced that eight of its stores will not be reopening.

    Related: Our most-wanted John Lewis furniture pieces for the new season – the rattan headboard is amazing…

    Last week The Standard revealed that not all John Lewis & Partner branches would reopen after the lockdown. Today the high street giant revealed which John Lewis stores are closing.

    Which John Lewis stores are closing?

    In a statement, John Lewis said it would not be reopening shops in Birmingham, Croydon, Heathrow, Newbury, St Pancras, Swindon, Tamworth and Watford.

    which john lewis shops are closing 1

    Image credit: Claire Doherty/SIPA USA/PA Images

    ‘Prior to COVID-19, some of our shops were already financially challenged, despite the drive and determination of our Partners,’ said the statement. ‘The pandemic has accelerated the shift from shopping in-store to online, and in order to navigate these changes we are having to make some difficult decisions.’

    The list of closure includes two ‘full service’ department stores. The Harlequin Shopping Centre branch in Watford, which has been in operation for 30 years. Along with the 136,000 sq ft outlet in the Birmingham Bull ring shopping mall that opened in 2015.

    The John Lewis stores in Croydon, Swindon, Tamworth and Newbury are all smaller ‘At Home’ branches. Heathrow Airport and St Pancras Station have both lost their small ‘gift-based’ John Lewis outlets.

    View this post on Instagram

    We’d like to thank you for your loyalty and support throughout these uncertain times. The last few months have been challenging for us all.  Prior to COVID-19 some of our shops were already financially challenged, despite the drive and determination of our Partners. The pandemic has accelerated the shift from shopping in store to online, and in order to navigate these changes we are having to make some difficult decisions. As a result, we are not planning to reopen the following shops: Birmingham, Croydon, Heathrow, Newbury, St Pancras, Swindon, Tamworth and Watford. Our commitment to serve you remains as strong as ever and there are plenty of ways to continue shopping with us. We would love to welcome you to your nearest alternative John Lewis shop. You can also visit us online at johnlewis.com or download our app. We’ve also developed new ways to offer you expert advice and inspiration whenever you need it through our new virtual services.  Our priority now is the wellbeing and future of the Partners affected, and if job losses are confirmed, we will explore opportunities for anyone who wishes to stay in the John Lewis Partnership.  We know this is difficult news to hear and it is with a heavy heart that we have come to this conclusion. Some of our shops may be closing, but we hope your journey with us continues. To find out more please see the link in bio.

    A post shared by John Lewis & Partners (@johnlewisandpartners) on

    The closures have placed 1,300 jobs at risk. However, in the statement, John Lewis & Partners said it would do everything it could to find new roles for its partners.

    ‘If redundancies are confirmed, every effort would be made to find new roles where possible for Partners who wish to remain within the Partnership,’ it said. ‘Opportunities could include transferring to local Waitrose shops or working for johnlewis.com and waitrose.com as they continue to grow.’

    Related: John Lewis & Partners reveal sales of this very British kitchen item are soaring

    In a post on Instagram, the brand wrote, ‘We know this is difficult news to hear and it is with a heavy heart that we have come to this conclusion. But we hope your journey with us continues.’

    All the latest from Ideal Home