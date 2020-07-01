Our most-wanted John Lewis furniture pieces for the new season – the rattan headboard is amazing…

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few months, many of us have focused on turning our homes into a stylish sanctuary, updating interiors to create a place to relax, learn new skills, work, and have fun. The different pace of life has reconnected many people with their homes and made us realise the true potential of the four walls around us.

John Lewis & Partners has seen 33 per cent more searches for wallpaper and paint and 45 per cent more searches for cushions since the start of lockdown in comparison to the same time last year. The country has found delight in warm throws on rainy days and colourful rugs in hallways as a way to seek comfort in the ‘new normal’.

But what are the key looks for the new season? According to John Lewis & Partners trendsetters, we’ll be embracing modern glamour (think velvets and brass), retro modernism (hello mid-century design of the 50s and achingly cool 70s), and refined simplicity (an organic, minimal aesthetic).

See what’s getting us excited that will be landing on the shelves at John Lewis soon. Bookmark this page and we’ll add shopping links as soon as these items come into stock!

Our most-wanted John Lewis furniture and lighting for AW20

1. Rattan headboard

Japanese and Scandi interiors have long been regarded for their approach to simple yet hard working spaces. Both are well known for celebrating a home that is functional and beautiful, creating a minimal aesthetic that is still full of life. Blending the two styles gives both a structured and relaxed feeling to the scheme softening the utilitarian order with natural elements. Blonde woods and caning are contrasted with dark stains, whilst we play with textures to soften any edges.

This gorgeous design is a wall-mounted headboard, the solid wood frame has a black matte finish, the slim curved profile supports rattan panels, which combined with the circular elements, give it a refined contemporary look, whilst retaining an element of craftsmanship and elegance. We love.

Coming soon: Rattan headboard, from £399 for a double, John Lewis & Partners

2. Gold leaves bar light

This beautiful ceiling light is perfect for displaying over a dining table and making a dramatic statement in the room. With delicate leaves, it’s decorated with real gold leaf that really feeds into the modern glamour trend.

Coming soon: Gold leaves bar, £395 for a double, John Lewis & Partners

3. Slipper lounge chair

Coming soon: Slipper lounge chair, £299, John Lewis & Partners

The modern glamour colour palette comprises mallard green, navy and saffron, paired with embellished velvets and brass. Classic shapes return in elegant and impressive lines and British favourites like the wingback armchair take centre stage.

4. Egg lamp

Drawing on the mid-century modern of the 50s and the seriously cool 70s, retro modernism is for those who use interiors to express their creative sides. This sophisticated and sleek look is easily achievable and can be toned down or turned up to match your personal tastes.

Mix modern luxe with classic mid century pieces to keep it modern and cool. Polished silver and high-shine finishes will give a lustrous quality to the look, whilst dark woods, cut velvet and art deco geometrics add depth.

Coming soon: Egg table lamp, £125, John Lewis & Partners

This egg table lamp is super-cool and was inspired by 1960s Bauhaus minimalist sculpture. Described as a ‘functional sculpture’ it gives a nod to French artist Yonel Lebovici’s sculptures in the 1960s.

5. Molton cord chair

Coming soon: Motion chair, £199 for a pair, John Lewis & Partners

This is the first cord upholstered chair for John Lewis, designed by tastemakers in Denmark. Perfect for the retro modernism trend, the cord fabric is very on-point at the moment, along with slender metal frames. The deep curved backrest also provides a lot of support, whilst being great value. Use a set to give your dining table some contemporary vintage chic or pop one in your home office for cool finishing touch.

