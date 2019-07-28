If you’re looking for a little summer DIY project this weekend that the whole family can enjoy for the rest of the summer, then look no further. The build-your-own Wickes garden bar is the perfect addition to your outdoor living space.

Al-fresco dining areas are the garden must-have especially with the mercury finally rising. However, while most of us can’t fit an entire outdoor kitchen into our garden an outdoor bar is perfect for adding a little something special to your outdoor dining game.

While you could go out and buy a ready-made garden bar, it’s unlikely that you’ll find one for less than the £300 it takes to knock this wooden number together. Plus there’s the added bonus of seeing the amazement on your neighbour’s faces when you confess to building the bar from scratch.

Wickes Garden Bar

The kit contains all the pieces of timber that you need, from the decking to featheredge for the roof. All the timber has been treated with 10 year anti-rot so you know it will last beyond the summer.

The kit isn’t quite as simple as a piece of IKEA flatpack furniture, you will need to supply your own tools, fixings and wood preserver. All the timber will also require cutting to the dimensions specified on the supplied cutting list.

Buy now: Build your own garden bar, £300, Wickes

However, don’t worry Wickes isn’t simply abandoning you to follow a set of unintelligible paper instructions. The DIY experts have but together a how-to-video to guide you through the entire construction.

This project is perfect for those looking to add there own spin to a garden bar. With a little imagination, the wooden structure can be transformed into a tiki garden bar or pop-up ice cream bar for the kids to enjoy.

One of our favourite twists on the bar is as a neutral botanical cocktail bar that blends into the garden. Simply finish the bar with wood preserver and decorated with pots of herbs that can be added to home-shaken cocktails or gin and tonics. Your garden will become the hottest drinks spot on the street.

However, as gorgeous as the naked wood can look, a splash of paint will add a splash of colour to any garden. Blue and white stripes are perfect for creating a pastel coloured ice cream parlour.

Will this Wickes garden bar be your next summer DIY project?