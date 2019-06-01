Craving a little corner of Polynesian paradise? Asda has a gorgeous tiki bar set that will give you the vacay vibe you’re looking for…

More brilliant outdoor buys: The Aldi fire pit table is perfect to gather around this summer

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Asda tiki bar

Buy now: Garden tiki bar three-piece set, £249, George Home

While this George Home beauty is made from weatherproof plastic rattan, tiki bars are traditionally made from bamboo and dried grasses.

The origin of the tiki bar is generally attributed to a Texan called Ernest Gantt, AKA Donn Beach. Following his travels across the Caribbean and South Pacific, he wanted to bring a similar laid-back summertime vibe when he returned to the States in 1934 and opened his first bar in Los Angeles.

With a bar made from real bamboo and serving up rum-based cocktails (like the Mai-Tai, which he apparently invented), Don The Beachcomber bar was an instant hit with celebrities. Thus the tiki bar was a embraced into kitsch popular culture forever.

Wayfair tiki bar

Fast forward to summer 2019 and the John Lewis version has already sold out. But you can still get your tiki on thanks to the aforementioned George Home beauty, as well as buys from Oliver Bonas and Wayfair.co.uk (above).

Buy now: Kampen Living Randy tiki bar, £439.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Lisa Rutherford, Partner & Buyer of Seasonal Events at John Lewis & Partners talked to us about the trend. ‘More and more gardens are being considered as an extension of the indoors,’ she says. ‘So ensuring it’s a social space is essential.’

Video Of The Week

‘Summer is the perfect time to indulge in a few fun and novelty pieces. They’ll bring joy and encourage the vacation vibes, without leaving the comfort of your own home. Whether your place is in town or by the sea, a tiki-style bar sets the scene for the ultimate beach party. And it will always be a talking point amongst guests.’

Oliver Bonas tiki bar

Buy now: Tiki Bamboo bar, £325, Oliver Bonas

Buy now: Tiki bamboo bar parasol, £100, Oliver Bonas

And if you lack the budget or the space for a bar? Fear not, you can still give your garden all the beachy feels with a tiki-inspired parasol…

Buy now: Sunnylife Sunset Carnival parasol, £36, Amara

See a tiki bar in situ: Before and after: from shabby garden to tropical oasis with tiki bar

Doe the tiki look tickle your fancy this summer?