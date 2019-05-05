Wickes paint offering just got even better, with thanks to the launch of 19 fresh new shades. The home improvement retailer has added the new shades to the existing range to colours, taking the total to 90 – that’s a lot of choice to inspire your decorating projects.

The new shades, ranging from neutral whites to bold primary colours, have been carefully selected to tap into a variety of current design trends. Wickes have identified these as ‘Forest Luxe’, ‘Industrial’, ‘Monochrome’ and ‘Scandi’.

The entire range is priced at just £12 for 2.5 litre tins. Making for affordable decorating, even without any Bank holiday deals.

New Wickes paint shades

To support the launch Wickes has exclusively launched ‘What’s your colour? paint selector tool. This clever tool helps customers along their paint buying journey, finding the perfect shade for their tastes.

A much-needed tool, given the amount of choices now on offer.

Make walls sing with joy with the new sunny shade of . This rich pigment is not for the faint hearted that’s for sure.

We recommend it best for creating a feature wall, rather than all four walls – as not to drown a room in overpowering colour.

Use the various shades from the Scandi palette to create zones and pick out architectural details – such as chimney breasts and recess spaces. Layers of tonal colours helps to add a harmonious sense of depth.

Mixing blue tones in a room adds interests to walls. Here the team have created the effect of a headboard with a lighter shade of sky blue against a deeper true blue tone.

A broody plum shade is perfect to add drama to a bedroom walls. This wall colour provides the perfect background for muted metallics and classic neutral shades – helping to give the colour extra depth.

Which of the new shades will you splashing out on?