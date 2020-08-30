We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

So what are the best-selling shades since Wilko paint launched? And what were the influences? Analysing sales of its paint range from the last 20 years Wilko have revealed how trends have developed over time.

Top 10 best-selling Wilko paints

While shades of grey take a number of the top-spots many Brits have been opting for more adventurous colours over the years, including uplifting citrus yellow and warming red tones.

1.Grey Whisper

Wilko suggest it’s the ‘Mrs Hinch’ effect. With shoppers going ‘grey crazy’, inspired by the home of the cleaning influencer, as seen on her Instagram feed packed with shots of the muted shades she uses to decorate her home.

Buy now: One Coat Matt Emulsion Paint in Grey Whisper, £16 for 2.5L, Wilko

2. Pearl Grey

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Pearl Grey, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

3. Duck Egg

To keep it fresh over the years the faithful hue has been reimagined, painted alongside bolder accent colours of cerise pink and burnt orange to give it another dimension.

Buy now: Matt Emulsion Paint in Duck Egg, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

4. Magnolia

Watch this space because these such warm neutrals are due to make an imminent comeback.

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Magnolia, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

5. Mineral stone

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Mineral Stone, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

6. Tinsel Town Red

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Tinsel Town, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

Buy now: Matt Emulsion Paint in Pearl Grey, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

8. Candy Cane

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Candy Cane, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

9. Storm Cloud

As the name suggests, this popular grey is reminiscent of stormy grey skies.

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Storm Cloud, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

10. Cosy Grey

A grey that feels warm and cosy, it’s a clear winner in our eyes.

Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Cosy Grey, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko

Which of the best-selling shades is your favourite?

Wilko paint first launched back in 1973, as one of the retailer’s original own-brand products – now one of its most popular products. In-house innovation teams have worked hard ever since to create trend-driven shades of paints for all our decorating needs.