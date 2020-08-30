So what are the best-selling shades since Wilko paint launched? And what were the influences? Analysing sales of its paint range from the last 20 years Wilko have revealed how trends have developed over time.
Speaking of which: The worst interior design trends of all time revealed – how many are you guilty of?
Top 10 best-selling Wilko paints
While shades of grey take a number of the top-spots many Brits have been opting for more adventurous colours over the years, including uplifting citrus yellow and warming red tones.
1.Grey Whisper
Wilko suggest it’s the ‘Mrs Hinch’ effect. With shoppers going ‘grey crazy’, inspired by the home of the cleaning influencer, as seen on her Instagram feed packed with shots of the muted shades she uses to decorate her home.
Buy now: One Coat Matt Emulsion Paint in Grey Whisper, £16 for 2.5L, Wilko
2. Pearl Grey
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Pearl Grey, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
3. Duck Egg
To keep it fresh over the years the faithful hue has been reimagined, painted alongside bolder accent colours of cerise pink and burnt orange to give it another dimension.
Buy now: Matt Emulsion Paint in Duck Egg, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
4. Magnolia
Watch this space because these such warm neutrals are due to make an imminent comeback.
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Magnolia, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
5. Mineral stone
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Mineral Stone, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
6. Tinsel Town Red
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Tinsel Town, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
7. Happy Yellow
Buy now: Matt Emulsion Paint in Pearl Grey, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
8. Candy Cane
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Candy Cane, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
9. Storm Cloud
As the name suggests, this popular grey is reminiscent of stormy grey skies.
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Storm Cloud, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
10. Cosy Grey
A grey that feels warm and cosy, it’s a clear winner in our eyes.
Buy now: Silk Emulsion Paint in Cosy Grey, £12 for 2.5L, Wilko
Related: Wilko storage racks designed for small kitchens – including ingenious 3-tier organiser
Which of the best-selling shades is your favourite?
Wilko paint first launched back in 1973, as one of the retailer’s original own-brand products – now one of its most popular products. In-house innovation teams have worked hard ever since to create trend-driven shades of paints for all our decorating needs.